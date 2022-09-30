Genshin Impact Layla leaks: Ascension materials, gameplay, and release date

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed a ton of information about Layla, the upcoming 4-star character in the game. Her release date, ascension materials, and animations have all been leaked.

Layla is a student at Rtawahist, one of the six main schools in Sumeru. Genshin Impact describes her as "Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous." She is set to be a powerful Cryo support character who can provide tons of value to her team with strong shields and energy generation.

The character would be a great addition to teams that require an extra Cryo unit. She can shield allies and deal Cryo damage to enemies, thanks to her unique Elemental Skill.

Layla is expected to arrive alongside Nahida during the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Players who need a Cryo support will definitely want to summon her for their team compositions.

Layla is confirmed to be released in the first banner of the 3.2 update on November 2, 2022.

Layla's leaked skills and gameplay in Genshin Impact 3.2

Layla's abilities in the game are centered around maintaining her Cryo shield and firing the projectiles that it generates. Readers can check out both of her abilities in the tweet above.

Layla's Elemental Skill, called Nights of Formal Focus, has been showcased first. Upon casting her Elemental Skill, the character will generate a shield known as the Curtain of Slumber.

The Curtain of Slumber is based on Layla's max HP. While it is active, it will create one Night Star every 1.5 seconds. When characters shielded by the Curtain of Slumber cast Elemental Skills, two night stars will be created.

After four have been created, these Night Stars will become homing Shooting Stars that can be fired at enemies, dealing Cryo DMG upon hitting.

Layla's Elemental Burst is called Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker. Upon activation, it will create a Celestial Dreamsphere.

The Celestial Dreamsphere will constantly attack nearby enemies with Starlight Slugs that deal damage based on Layla's Max HP. These slugs will generate one Night Star for the Curtain of Slumber whenever they hit. This is a great way to generate projectiles for Layla's shield.

Layla's ascension materials in Genshin Impact 3.2

Layla's ascension materials can all be farmed in advance, barring her Weekly Boss talent upgrade materials.

Players who want to max out the character will need to farm these items in Genshin Impact:

168x Nilotpala Lotus

1x Shivada Jade Sliver

9x Shivada Jade Fragment

9x Shivada Jade Chunk

6x Shivada Jade Gemstone

18x Divining Scroll

30x Sealed Scroll

36x Forbidden Curse Scroll

46x Perpetual Caliber

Players can start gathering all of these items now so that it will be easier for them to get their Layla to max level as soon as she is released.

Layla will want to have as high of a level as possible. All of her damage is focused on her Max HP, which means levels will directly translate to additional damage.

Layla is set to be an amazing addition to any Genshin Impact team that needs a Cryo shielder.

