Best Genshin Impact Candace builds with artifacts and weapons

Genshin Impact's new 4-star character Candace can provide her team with a ton of additional Hydro damage. Her unique kit allows her to infuse her allies' attacks with Hydro, opening up team composition options that take advantage of Hydro's unique reactions. She can also perform well as a Hydro support character with the right team and provides a surprising amount of damage. Fans will want to give her the best artifacts and weapons to make the most of her abilities and infusion.

Genshin Impact players can keep reading to find the best weapons and artifacts for a Candace support build.

Candace's best artifacts and weapons for a support build in Genshin Impact

Candace can provide a ton of value to a Genshin Impact team when built properly. Building Candace isn't too difficult given her focus on Energy Recharge and HP% to improve her Burst uptime, which makes her artifact choices a lot easier. Here are her best weapons and artifacts for a support-focused build.

Disclaimer: These builds are based on the opinion of the writer.

Support Candace artifacts

Building Candace as a Hydro support provides players with a few options when it comes to artifact choices, but the best sets are either the Noblesse Oblige set or the Emblem of Severed Fate set. The Noblesse Oblige provides her with higher burst damage and increased team buffing potential, while the Emblem of Severed Fate increases her personal damage and Energy Recharge significantly.

Genshin Impact players who want to maximize Candace's burst damage output will want to utilize the Noblesse Oblige set, while those who plan on focusing on her Energy output will want to use the Emblem of Severed Fate.

For main stats, Candace can use HP% or Energy Recharge% Sands, a Hydro DMG Goblet, and a Crit Rate/Damage Circlet. For substats, players should focus on Crit Rate/Damage, followed by Energy Recharge and HP%. Given that Candace's damage scales off of her HP, having some extra HP% will definitely help improve her support potential and having the extra Energy Recharge will keep her burst up more often.

Support Candace weapons

When it comes to weapons, Candace has a few main options for players to take advantage of. In a support-focused build, players are best off using a Polearm that allows her to provide some extra benefits to the team, and the best choice for this is the Favonius Lance. This polearm allows Candace to provide her allies with some extra energy and also buffs her Energy Recharge significantly. With additional Refinements, this polearm becomes one of Candace's best options.

Other options include the Black Tassel (which can provide her with a ton of extra HP%) and the Wavebreaker's Fin (which can improve the damage of her burst based on her Energy Recharge). The Wavebreaker's Fin is a strong option if players are utilizing the Emblem of Severed Fate on their Candace.

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star character Candace can be a powerful Hydro support with the right artifacts and weapons.

