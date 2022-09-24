Genshin Impact Candace materials: Ascension resources, farming locations, and talent books

Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.1 update will introduce Candace, a brand new 4-star character from Sumeru's desert area. Candace will be the first Hydro Polearm user that uses a shield in her attack and skill animations.

She will be one of the 4-stars featured alongside Cyno and Venti's banners in the first half of the patch 3.1 update. Leaked news about her kit suggests that she will be a great support character for those players who use normal attacks to deal maximum damage. Therefore, players should definitely farm for her in advance if they plan to wish for Cyno or Venti. Here is everything players need to know about Candace's ascension and talent level up materials.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Farming for Candace's Ascension and Talent Levels

Genshin Impact fans can take a look at the above tweet that shows all the materials required to ascend Candace to level 90 and max out her talent levels. Players must keep in mind that two of these ascension materials can only be collected after the launch of the forthcoming patch 3.1 update. In the meantime, interested readers can focus on collecting the other ascension and talent level up materials that are available in the current patch 3.0 update.

First and foremost, players will need Varunada Lazurite Gemstones for Candace's ascension. Here is a list of the Varunada Lazurite requirements for Candace's max ascension:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix

Candace uses boss drops from this enemy

Additionally, Genshin Impact players will need 46 of the new boss drops called Light Guiding Tetrahedron for ascension materials. This boss drop can be obtained by defeating a new patch boss named Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix.

Redcrest - Local Specialty in Sumeru Desert

Farm this Local Specialty for Candace in 3.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Candace requires a Local Specialty ingredient as one of her ascension materials. Originating from the Sumeru desert, Candace will need 168 Redcrests to ascend to the maximum level of 90.

Redcrest is a distinct fruit that grows exclusively in hostile desert environments like Sumeru's desert area. Due to its vibrant crimson color, players will likely have an easy time finding it in the desert.

Admonition Talent Books

Farm these on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays (Image via Genshin Impact)

Farming the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays allows players to collect the Admonition talent books that are needed to increase Candace's talent levels.

Here is a list of materials that Candace requires to max out each of her talent levels:

Teaching of Admonition x 3

Guide to Admonition x 21

Philosophies of Admonition x 38

Bandana from the Eremites

Candace will need tons of Eremite drops for her ascension and talent level-up materials. The Sumeru rainforest is filled with Eremites, and players can make use of the Adventure Books to track their spawn points or they can refer to the excellent YouTube guide provided below.

For this set of ascension materials, players will need:

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 30

Rich Red Brocade x 36

Here is a list of materials that Candace needs for her talent levels:

Faded Red Satin x 18

Trimmed Red Silk x 66

Rich Red Brocade x 93

Lastly, Genshin Impact players will also need to farm Tears of the Calamitous God from weekly trounce domains and Crown of Insights to max out Candace's talents.

