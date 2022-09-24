How to get Cyno in Genshin Impact: Primogem requirements, guaranteed drop pity, and banner dates

Cyno will be summonable on the first banner of Genshin Impact 3.1. If you're a player who has been saving Primogems for a while, then remember this date: September 28, 2022. This is when his banner will become available. Do note that he won't be obtainable on Venti's rerun.

Genshin Impact is a gacha game, meaning that everything is based on luck. This article will cover:

How many Primogems are necessary to get Cyno (One Intertwined Fate is treated as 160 Primogems)

Soft and Hard Pity

50:50 rule

It is possible to guarantee that you will get the featured 5-star character after enough pulls.

Primogems, Pity, and banner information related to getting Genshin Impact's Cyno

Many players want to get him

You can get Cyno using anywhere from one wish to 180 of them. The factors that affect this include:

Luck

Pity

50:50 rule

You can acquire this character on your first pull if you're lucky. Likewise, a player rapidly approaching Hard Pity from a previous character banner may also obtain him very early into their summons.

Note: One wish equals 160 Primogems.

A good visualization of Pity

It's worth talking about Pity here. "Soft Pity" is a fan-made term for when a player has noticeably increased odds of pulling a 5-star character. For character banners, this starts at the 74th pull.

The odds of getting a 5-star name increase gradually with each summon before capping out at 100% at the 90th pull. That's what Travelers call "Hard Pity." However, that doesn't mean players will necessarily get Cyno on their 90th pull. Gamers who haven't failed a 50:50 on the last banner will only have a 50% chance of obtaining him instead of a standard 5-star character.

Here is a summary of three of several possibilities:

Super Lucky (one pull): 160 Primogems

160 Primogems Average luck (90 pulls): 14,400 Primogems

14,400 Primogems Bad luck (180 pulls): 28,800 Primogems

Don't forget that you can potentially get him on any number of pulls apart from these three. Thus, the true number of Primogems required to get Cyno in Genshin Impact will range from 160 to 28,800.

Banner information

Cyno's banner will go live as soon as Genshin Impact 3.1 begins. Thus, Travelers can expect to finally get a chance to use their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on him once the update is out. For reference, HoYoverse has stated that Genshin Impact 3.1 will launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022.

This countdown serves as a visualization of when players can expect the 5-star character's banner to come out. If it says "Time until Genshin Impact 3.1," then that means his Event Wish isn't out yet. Otherwise, his banner should have already begun.

Travelers have plenty of opportunities to get free Wishes in the next update. This means that they have a good chance of getting this character if they have saved some Primogems beforehand.

