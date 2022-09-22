Genshin Impact Cyno banner guide: Ascension materials, pity, soft pity, and Primogem requirements

Cyno has been confirmed for the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. Hopefully, players have already gathered enough Primogems to summon the character from his rate-up banner.

Although there are only a few days until the new patch 3.1 update, it is not too late for Cyno fans to start farming Ascension and Talent-level up materials for him.

Even after the banners' launch, players will have about 17 days to make collect Primogems to summon the 5-star Electro Polearm user.

They shouldn't forget that Genshin Impact is first and foremost a gacha game, and has its own pity system. Familarizing themselves with it will help them have a better chance at summoning Cyno in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update.

Genshin Impact 3.1 banner guide: Cyno's Ascenion and talent level-up materials

Cyno is an upcoming 5-star Electro character with mastery over Polearm weapons. Players can pre-farm the majority of their ascension and talent level-up materials in Sumeru's rainforest area. Although they have a few days in hand before the new patch launches, farming early will benefit a lot if they want to reach level 90 quickly.

The tweet above displays all the resources required to ascend Cyno to level 90 and max out his talent levels. Players should keep in mind that they need to collect 168 Scarabs that are exclusively found in the Sumeru desert. Hence, they will have to start collecting them as soon as the 3.1 update is launched.

Here is a list of all the resources players need to collect for Cyno:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

Scarab x 168

Thunderclap Fruitcore x 46

Divining Scroll x 36

Sealed Scroll x 96

Forbidden Curse Scroll x 129

Teachings of Admonition x 9

Guide to Admonition x 63

Philosophies of Admonition x 114

Mudra of the Malefic General x 18

Crown of Insight x 3

Hero's Wit x 419

Mora x 7.05 Million

Exploring Cyno's pity, soft pity, and total Primogem requirement

5-star drop rate in limited banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture above shows the drop chance for 5-star characters in their rate-up banners. Players have a 0.6% chance to summon a 5-star character on a single pull.

On 90th pull, they have a 100% chance to summon a 5-star where there is a 50-50 chance to obtain the limited banner character. Players will receive a random 5-star character when they lose the 50-50 drop chance, but it also guarantees a limited 5-star character on their next 5-star summons.

Overall, Genshin Impact players will need a minimum of 90 pull or 14,400 Primogems to guarantee a 5-star summons. If they lose their 50-50 chance, they should gather around 180 pulls or 28,800 Primogems to guarantee summoning Cyno from his rate-up banner.

Players are also advised to check their pity count from the event banner history and calculate accordingly how many pulls they will need to summon Cyno from 3.1 banners.

