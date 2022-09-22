Who are the voice actors of Cyno in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is introducing Sumeru's desert region alongside a brand new character, Cyno, with its latest patch 3.1 update. The new 5-star Electro character from Sumeru has been voiced by some of the most talented voice-actors.

Here is a list of all the voice-actors who will tone Cyno into different voice-over packs in Genshin Impact:

English VA: Alejandro Saab

Japanese VA: Miyu Irino

Korean VA: Lee Woo-ri

Chinese VA: Li Qingyang

The following article will focus on the English and Japanese voice-actors who have made significant contributions in the industry. Some of their most memorable works will also be mentioned in the article that readers might be familiar with.

Genshin Impact: Voice-Actors of Cyno (EN and JP)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Good deeds and bad, in the end, all will be placed upon the scales."

Travelers, come listen to the voice of the "Judicator of Secrets"



Voice Artist

EN VA: Alejandro Saab

JP VA: IRINO Miyu



> Listen Here<

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/character/s…



#GenshinImpact Voice Artist Announcement"Good deeds and bad, in the end, all will be placed upon the scales."Travelers, come listen to the voice of the "Judicator of Secrets" #Cyno Voice ArtistEN VA: Alejandro SaabJP VA: IRINO Miyu> Listen Here< Voice Artist Announcement"Good deeds and bad, in the end, all will be placed upon the scales."Travelers, come listen to the voice of the "Judicator of Secrets" #Cyno!Voice ArtistEN VA: Alejandro SaabJP VA: IRINO Miyu> Listen Here<genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/character/s…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/eLz4XLAt6Q

Officials have confirmed that Cyno will debut in the first half of the Genshin Impact 3.1 update, making him the first playable 5-star character from Sumeru's desert. The Phase I banners will feature Cyno alongside Venti, where they will be accompanied by Candace, a new 4-star from Sumeru's desert.

Genshin Impact's 3.1 livestream showcased Cyno's abilities, which confirms that the 5-star Electro character is a selfish DPS similar to Xiao. Cyno will take on the role of a hypercarry with his Elemental Burst that changes his Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill. The tweet above is a recent official announcement of voice-actors who will be voicing Cyno in English and Japanese Dub.

Alejandro Saab (Cyno's English VA)

The English version of Cyno will be voiced by Alejandro Saab in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update. Alejandro Saab has been voice-acting for about 6 years, starting his journey in the industry in 2016. In the last couple of years, this American voice actor has managed to portray many popular characters from anime, films, and video games. Here are some of the most memorable roles played by him:

Yuri leclerc (Fire Emblem series)

Shuta Aoi (Tokyo 24th Ward)

Terunori Kuga (Food Wars series)

Mirai Kakehashi (Platinum End)

Tatsuya Shiba (The Irregular at Magic High School)

Izumi Miyamura (Horimiya)

Jules (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Trebol (One Piece)

The video embedded above is from Alejandro Saab's official YouTube channel that goes by the name of KaggyFilms (Alejandro Saab). With over 812K subscribers, the channel primarily focuses on Alejandro Saab reacting to anime-related videos and news.

Miyu Irino (Cyno's Japanese VA)

ON 📌 LAPAK JAJAN CF @babufess

babu! How do you think about Cyno's voice actor?

MAAKK, MAU GACHA CYNO KARENA VOICE ACTORNYA MIYU IRINO CW // CROSSOVER ANIMEbabu! How do you think about Cyno's voice actor?MAAKK, MAU GACHA CYNO KARENA VOICE ACTORNYA MIYU IRINO CW // CROSSOVER ANIMEbabu! How do you think about Cyno's voice actor? MAAKK, MAU GACHA CYNO KARENA VOICE ACTORNYA MIYU IRINO😭😭💞 https://t.co/lu2Y5lrTd7

For the Japanese Dub, Miyu Irino will be voicing Cyno in Genshin Impact 3.1. With his first role as Sho in You're Under Arrest (1996), Miyu Irino has been active in the voice-acting industry for around two decades. He has been credited as a voice actor in several roles in popular anime, video games, and movies.

Here is a list of some of his most memorable works in recent years:

Mirai Kakehashi (Platinum End)

Sora (Kingdom Hearts)

Ritsu Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Shoya Ishida (A Silent Voice)

Yuichiro Hyakuya (Seraph of the End)

Koshi Sugawara (Haikyū!!)

Haku (Spirited Away)

Akito Hyuga (Code Geass)

This list represents a fraction of Miyu Irino's contribution to the industry as a Japanese voice actor. Many readers may not be aware that Miyu Irino is also an exceptional singer known for the single Faith released in 2009.

With two such exceptional voices behind Cyno, fans can hardly wait to spend their Primogems summoning him from the new 3.1 banners in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far