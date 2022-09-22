5 best characters to build for Cyno teams in Genshin Impact

Cyno is a brand new character who will debut in Genshin Impact 3.1. Many players will try to get him, and those who succeed in doing so will wish to build a team around him.

Aggravate teams will be stupendous to build for Cyno, meaning that he will want some great Dendro teammates. Similarly, his high Energy requirement of 80 indicates that having some batteries will help him keep his Elemental Burst active at all times.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five characters that should have strong synergy with Cyno teams in Genshin Impact

1) Dendro Traveler

Lumine or Aether work well (Image via HoYoverse)

Since everybody starts off with this character, there is a good chance that most Genshin Impact players have them leveled up a bit. Out of all of the possible elements this entry can use, it's the Dendro one that will synergize the best with Cyno.

Anybody planning to farm materials for Cyno should already have access to Sumeru. They just need to make the Traveler interact with one of the Seven's Statues there to make the character utilize Dendro.

The Traveler is a free Dendro character that anybody can use, and their Elemental Skill and Burst work well with creating the Aggravate Elemental Reaction. For most generic scenarios, the Traveler is the easiest Dendro option to use.

2) Collei

Collei is also an accessible Dendro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei is another easily obtainable Dendro character. Most players who played through the Genshin Impact 3.0 update should remember that she was given away for free through an easy event quest. As a result, there isn't much of an excuse regarding her availability compared to a rare 5-star like Tighnari.

The main thing to consider here is whether the player would prefer her or the Traveler on a team with Cyno. One could use both, but some squads will only choose one Dendro character. If the gamer wants more range and has a great Bow to use, then Collei could be a better option.

3) Fischl

One of the best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno has a steep Energy cost, so having a battery helps circumvent that issue. Not only can Fischl easily do that with her Elemental Skill, but she can also apply some off-field Electro DMG to assist in creating Aggravate Elemental Reactions. She's a terrific 4-star character that fits in a variety of team comps, including the Aggravate team comp.

The ease of just putting out Oz and then swapping to another character makes her an effortless ally. She's the complete package as far as good teammates go, so players are highly advised to build her.

4) Sucrose

Elemental Mastery buffs are nice (Image via HoYoverse)

Another battery for Genshin Impact players to consider is Sucrose. She's easy to use and is capable of buffing Cyno's Elemental Mastery, which is a huge boon to his overall damage. It's recommended to at least have a C1 Sucrose, so she gets an extra charge of her Elemental Skill.

Besides that, the player would just need to build Sucrose in a way that supports the team. Safe weapons to use are Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers and Sacrificial Fragments, both of which are super easy to get.

5) Zhongli

The Geo Archon is a common 5-star character as far as banner-only characters go (Image via HoYoverse)

The final character to discuss here is a generic filler option that most DPS characters generally appreciate. Zhongli's shields are amazing, and there is no reason for Cyno not to want shields in Genshin Impact.

Having Zhongli as a teammate ensures that Cyno can use his Elemental Burst without worrying about enemies' damage. He has also had several reruns, making him a pretty accessible 5-star character compared to some other options.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cyno is going to at least be a high-tier character? Yes No 0 votes so far