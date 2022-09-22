Genshin Impact reveals Cyno: Abilities, ascension materials, and other details

Cyno is the new 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. Nicknamed General Mahamatra, Cyno is in charge of supervising the researchers of Akademiya. He takes his job very seriously, making others consider him the most fearsome supervisor in the organization.

On September 22, Genshin Impact officially revealed his abilities, ascension, and talent materials in one post. Players can start farming for the said items while observing his talent skills before deciding on whether to wish on his character banner or not in version 3.1.

Cyno's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Burst in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack - Invoker's Spear

Cyno's Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyno's Normal Attack in Genshin Impact is similar to most polearm characters in the game, where he can perform up to four consecutive spear strikes. At the same time, his Charged Attack will consume some of his stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to enemies nearby.

Elemental Skill - Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer

Cyno's Elemental Skill during Burst mode (Image via HoYoverse)

His Elemental Skill is almost similar to Xiao in terms of movement, where he will perform a swift thrust to the enemies while dealing Electro damage. If Cyno uses his Elemental Skill during Burst mode, it will extend the duration of his Burst's Pactsworn Pathclearer state.

Elemental Burst - Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness

Cyno's Elemental Burst animation (Image via HoYoverse)

If Cyno's Skill is similar to Xiao's, then his Elemental Burst is similar to Razor's. He will enter a Pactsworn Pathclearer state, converting all of his Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks into Electro damage and cannot be overridden.

During his Burst state, Cyno's Elemental Mastery will increase, in addition to his resistance to interruption. This effect will be removed once Cyno leaves the field and will last for 18 seconds. His skills prove that Cyno is a complete DPS and has no room to be a supporting character in the team.

Ascension and Talent Materials for Cyno in version 3.1

Once Genshin Impact players wish for Cyno in his character banner, they need to upgrade both his ascension and talent materials. This way, Cyno will be able to unlock various talents and obtain a higher DPS number.

Cyno's ascension and talent materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Ascension Materials Preview:

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver / Fragment / Chunk / Gemstone Scarab Divining Scroll / Sealed Scroll / Forbidden Cursed Scroll Thunderclap Fruitcore

Fortunately for Travelers, three out of four ascension materials are already available in Genshin Impact for them to farm. Scrolls can be obtained by defeating Samachurls, while Thunderclap Fruitcore is from the new boss Electro Regisvine. Scarab is the only material that has not been released yet, and it will only be available in version 3.1, where the desert area is unlocked.

Talent Level-Up Materials Preview:

Teachings of Admonition / Guide to Admonition / Philosophies of Admonition Mudra of the Malefic General Divining Scroll / Sealed Scroll / Forbidden Cursed Scroll

Another great news for future Cyno players is that all his talent materials have already been released in-game. They can start farming the said items for instant upgrades once Cyno is officially released.

Cyno is said to be another selfish DPS aside from Xiao in Genshin Impact because he needs to stay on the field for a long time to unleash most of his damage.

