Genshin Impact 3.1 update release date, banner order, and new 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact 3.1 will launch on September 28, 2022, with a ton of new content for Travelers to enjoy.

Release date (September 28, 2022)

Banner information

New 4-star weapons

This article will primarily rely on what HoYoverse has officially revealed but may reference some leaks whenever necessary. With that in mind, it's time to take a look at the 3.1 update's details.

Genshin Impact 3.1 update details (Release date, banners, and 4-star weapons)

This Genshin Impact 3.1 countdown is set to 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. The reason 11:00 am (UTC+8) is used is because that's when the title's updates almost always happen. HoYoverse says that maintenance takes approximately five hours to complete, and it has historically always started at 6:00 am (UTC+8).

The September 28, 2022, date has been officially confirmed several times, with the first confirmation happening on a roadmap tweet posted on August 13, 2022. Thus, Travelers can expect Genshin Impact 3.1 to launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022.

Banner order

Here is the banner order:

1st half: Cyno debut + Venti rerun

Cyno debut + Venti rerun 2nd half: Nilou debut + Albedo rerun

Cyno and Venti's banners will also feature a new 4-star character named Candace, and they will be available once Genshin Impact 3.1 goes live. However, Nilou and Albedo's banners don't have a known start date as of yet. It's also worth mentioning that, aside from Candace, no other 4-star characters are known to be featured on these banners.

Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a 5-star Polearm that should debut on Cyno and Venti's Epitome Invocation. By comparison, Key of Khaj-Nisut is a new 5-star Sword expected to appear on Nilou and Albedo's Epitome Invocation.

4-star weapons

The Missive Windspear and its Refinement Materials are available through this event (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of 4-star weapons confirmed to debut in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore)

Missive Windspear (Polearm)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Missive Windspear will be obtainable in the main event of this update, whereas the remaining three will all be available via Weapon Event Wishes. This item is an ATK% Polearm with the following effect, as per leaked information:

"Within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, ATK is increased by 12% and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48."

Keep in mind that this is the effect of the R1 variant.

Three of the new 4-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Makhaira Aquamarine and Wandering Evenstar are 4-star weapons with an Elemental Mastery and the same effect. Here is their passive as described in a leak:

"The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field."

Xiphos' Moonlight is also an Elemental Mastery weapon, but its effect is a little different according to leaked content:

"The following effect will trigger every 10s: The equipping character will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge for each point of Elemental Mastery they possess for 12s, with nearby party members gaining 30% of this buff for the same duration. Multiple instances of this weapon can allow this buff to stack. This effect will still trigger even if the character is not on the field."

This unofficial information might not be 100% accurate and is subject to change in the final version.

