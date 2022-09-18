Genshin Impact 3.1 update release date, time, and maintenance countdown

Genshin Impact officials have revealed all the upcoming content for the next 3.1 update. Based on the new five-week schedule, the new patch is expected to be released on September 28, 2022, at 11 AM (UTC+8). The new patch will also unlock the Desert region of Sumeru as the main story progresses further.

As is the case with every new patch update, maintenance will be done, and all the servers will be shut down. Based on the previous maintenance schedule, the downtime should not last longer than five hours. Here's everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact patch 3.1 update release time, date, and maintenance countdown.

Release date and time for Genshin Impact patch 3.1

Official Artwork for new patch 3.1 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact officials have already made announcements about the new upcoming patch 3.1 update. The new update will expand the Sumeru nation and unlock the most-awaited desert area on the map. The new patch will also continue Archon Quest with two new Acts.

The new Patch 3.1 update will be globally launched at 11 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. It is worth mentioning that the servers will undergo maintenance on the same day before the new patch is rolled out. Using the previous update maintenance as a point reference, the 3.1 maintenance is expected to start at 6 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Maintenance Countdown

The countdown showcases exactly how much time fans have before the server goes down and the new 3.1 update is rolled out. Fans can choose to spend their resins and collect Primogems by completing the daily commissions before the update.

During maintenance, players won't be able to access their accounts until the servers are back online. Players who are logged in when the maintenance starts will be automatically kicked out of the game. Unless the developers state otherwise, the servers will be down for around five hours.

The good news is that players will be compensated for the time that they are unable to access their accounts. After the maintenance period, players will find a minimum of 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox as a form of compensation for the server downtime. Players will need to be at least Adventure Rank 5 or above to claim the free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.1 preview page reveals what to expect from the new patch

Players who have missed the 3.1 livestream can check out the official tweet above that provides a brief idea about the latest content and new limited events. Some of the major changes are around the newly unlocked Sumeru Desert.

Meanwhile, three new characters from Sumeru will make their debut, and there will be two character reruns in the update. Here is a list of all the characters players can summon from the character event banners:

Cyno

Nilou

Candace

Venti

Albedo

The new 5-star characters will also come with their signature weapons on Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). The new patch will also bring three limited events and one new Mondstadt-based festival that players can look forward to in Genshin Impact.

