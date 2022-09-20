Genshin Impact 3.1 banner schedule: New characters, weapons and 4-stars

Genshin Impact's most recent 3.1 livestream revealed many details about the new patch titled "King Deshret and the Three Magi." As shown on the livestream, the new Sumeru desert area will bring new characters and weapons.

Like every previous patch, the new 3.1 update will have two phases where the banners will feature new characters and weapons. The livestream revealed that three new Sumeru characters would appear on the event banners with two character reruns.

Signature weapons for these new characters will also appear on the weapon banners. Here is everything players need to know about the 3.1 banner schedule in Genshin Impact.

New Characters, Weapons, and 4-star in Genshin Impact 3.1 banners

Officials have confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.1 update will launch globally on September 28, 2022. As informed earlier, the new patch 3.1 update will last for 5 weeks. Genshin's second-anniversary date also coincides with the launch date of the new patch, so fans should look forward to great anniversary rewards.

New characters and 4-stars

Phase I banners will feature the "Twilight Arbiter" and "Ballad in Goblets" event wish banners. The Twilight Arbiter will feature Cyno, a new 5-star Electro character from the Sumeru desert. Similarly, the Ballad in Goblets will feature Venti, a 5-star Anemo character with great crowd control abilities.

Both banners will also feature Candace, a new 4-star Hydro Polearm character. She is currently the only 4-star confirmed to arrive on the 3.1 Phase I banners. More information about the remaining 4-stars will be released by Genshin Impact officials when the release date draws closer. The Phase I banners will drop simultaneously with the 3.1 update and will last for around 17 days.

The "Twirling Lotus" and "Secretum Secretorum" event banners will be featured in Phase II of the patch 3.1 update. The Twirling Lotus will feature Nilou, a new 5-star Hydro character. Albedo, a 5-star Geo character, will be featured in Secretum Secretorum for his rerun.

New weapons

Speaking of banners, both phases will also feature new weapons in the new patch. The 3.1 livestream has revealed five new weapons that players can obtain from Epitome Invocation (weapon banner).

New signature weapons are coming in 3.1 banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

Two new signature weapons can be seen in the attached picture above:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands: 5-star Polearm

Key of Khaj-Nisut: 5-star Sword

Phase I weapon banners will feature Cyno's signature weapon "Staff of the Scarlet Winds," and Phase II weapon banners will feature Nilou's Signature sword "Key of Khaj-Nisut."

New 4-star weapons are coming to 3.1 banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a list of new 4-star weapons that will be introduced in the 3.1 weapon banners:

Xiphos' Moonlight: Sword

Makhaira Aquamarine: Claymore

Wandering Evenstar: Catalyst

The 3.1 livestream does not mention which of these 4-star weapons will be featured in Phase I and Phase II weapon banners. There is no doubt that players will need tons of Primogems if they want to summon multiple items from the upcoming 3.1 banners.

