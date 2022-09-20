Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards for 2022: Free wishes, Primogems, and more items

Anniversary rewards are the main topic of discussion for Genshin Impact players right now. HoYoverse has the chance to make amends for what many deemed a "cheap" celebration last year.

In the last special program for 3.1, everyone got to know about the upcoming Anniversary rewards, which still evoked mixed feelings. However, proceedings don't seem to be as bad as last year.

The Genshin Impact 3.1 Anniversary will take place on September 28, which will also mark the arrival of the update. The company will be giving away a total of 20 pulls via a log-in event and in-game email. The version has four more events in store, with a specific number of Primogems tied to them.

The following article lists all the upcoming Genshin Impact 2022 Anniversary rewards that everyone can get for free throughout the new update.

Genshin Impact 2022 Anniversary rewards in 3.1 update, Primogems, events, Resins, and more

1) In-game email

Anniversary rewards will be distributed via two sections of the game, one being the log-in event and the other being the in-game email. In the email section, HoYoverse will send in a total of 1600 primogems over four days to celebrate the game's second anniversary. Primogems can be spent in a lot of ways, be it resins, Acquainted Fates, and more.

In addition to these 1600 Primogems, the 2022 Anniversary rewards will also consist of four Fragile Resins, a Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper, and Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device. The Party Popper will be a small visual feature of fireworks, while Damasked Device will arrive as a permanent companion for travelers.

Anniversary reward for 2022, Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device (Image via HoYoverse)

While last year's emails were deemed "damage control" by many, HoYoverse announced these rewards as part of their game's second anniversary. Since Sumeru's release last month, the majority are fairly content with the nature of this year's rewards.

2) Log-in and other events

Starting with Genshin Impact 3.1, players will get access to a special log-in event available for everyone. The event is titled Path of Gleaming Jade, and will go on for a total of seven days.

Similar to past log-ins, everyone will be able to acquire 10 Intertwined Fates, as well as a handful of Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Upcoming events alongside Anniversary log-in (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Anniversary itself is on September 28, players can expect the rewards to start after the release of 3.1. The expected runtime for the log-in rewards is from September 28 - October 4, but there is no confirmation yet. To acquire log-in rewards, players must be at Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

Aside from the 2022 Anniversary rewards, Genshin Impact 3.1 will also host three more events alongside a Flagship event. The latter is a major event that happens once every three out of four updates. This year, however, they have been pretty regular amongst players.

The next Flagship event will be called "Of Ballads and Brews," which is supposed to give away approximately 1000 Primogems to everyone alongside a new weapon. Players can also participate in multiple quests to get numerous free wishes, which will further help them secure their favorite characters.

