How to get Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact: Crafting guide for Sapwood blade, moonpiercer, and more

Sumeru's forgeable weapons are among the perks Genshin Impact players get for completing the entire Aranyaka quest series. Since the quest is incredibly long, the developers reward Travelers with a special quest item that can be converted into a forgeable weapons blueprint in Sumeru.

There are five types of weapons in the new forgeable weapon set, and each requires its own associated tales that can only be obtained in the Aranyaka questline. Here's how players can get the said tale and unlock the new Sumeru weapons.

Genshin Impact: Where and How to unlock Sumeru forgeable weapons' blueprints

Genshin Impact Travelers can only buy the weapons' blueprints from an Aranara NPC in Dream Vanarana. The dream state can be observed by a purple sky instead of a blue sky.

Once you have arrived at the Dream Vanarana, head to the Tree of Dreams northeast of Statue of the Seven to find Aravinay, a yellow Aranara. Talk to the NPC to open the shop where you can buy blueprints with quest items called 'Stories of You and the Aranara.' These items are obtainable by completing each chapter of the Aranyaka:

Forest Regalia (4-Star Greatsword): Tale of the Forest King Sapwood Blade (4-Star Sword): Tale of the Desert King’s Squire (4-Star Bow): Tale of the King’s Squire Moon Piercer (4-Star Polearm): Tale of the Moonlight Fruit of Fulfilment (4-Star Catalyst): Tale of the Portent

How to Get the Stories of You and the Aranara in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can obtain all five of the 'Stories of You and the Aranara' by starting the Aranyaka quest series. The good news is that since the quest items can be found halfway through each quest, you don't have to complete them from beginning to end.

The first tale from The World of Aranara (Image via HoYoverse)

After speaking with Araja in Dream Vanarana, you will obtain the first 'Stories of You and the Aranara' through the quest 'The World of Aranara.' Additionally, this quest will grant you access to the Aranyaka gadget, from which the next quests to acquire the remaining copies of the tales can be started.

The second tale from Vimana Agama: Dev Delver Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

You will immediately get the second 'Stories of You and the Aranara' after finishing the quest Dev Delver Chapter from Vimana Agama (Chapter 5), which requires you to combat Abyss Mages and Lector in an underground ruin next to Ruin Golem in Devantaka Mountain.

The third tale from A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the sub-quest A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land in Varuna Gatha (Chapter 3), which involves fixing the Varuna Contraption, you will get the third 'Stories of You and the Aranara.'

The fourth tale from The Final Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the quest 'The Final Chapter' from Agnihotra Sutra (Chapter 4), which has Travelers cleanse a Withering Zone inside an underground cave in Maytiyima Forest, you will receive the fourth of the Stories of You and the Aranara.

The fifth tale from the 'Hello,' 'Thank You,' and the Final 'Goodbye' (Image via HoYoverse)

When you save Rana in the final part of the Dream Nursery Chapter (Chapter 2), you will receive the final copy of 'Stories of You and the Aranara' as a prize.

Genshin Impact players can purchase any desired blueprint from Aravinay as soon as they obtain even one copy of the tale. Then, they can go to any Blacksmith in the game to forge the weapon.

