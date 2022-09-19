How to unlock Cost-Effective Hook World Quest in Genshin Impact

Cost-Effective Hook is one of the new World Quests in Genshin Impact's Sumeru region, where players need to help Kayban search for materials in the open world. The quest itself is not challenging, but the problem lies in unlocking it in the first place.

There are more than 20 World Quests in Sumeru that can be completed right from the get-go, but the Cost-Effective Hook is one of the few tasks that requires luck to unlock. This article will show players how to unlock and complete the Cost-Effective Hook World Quest in Genshin Impact.

The requirements to unlock the Cost-Effective Hook World Quest in Genshin Impact Sumeru

There is only one condition for Genshin Impact players to unlock the the Cost-Effective Hook quest in Sumeru, and that is by completing the Daily Commission quest called 'Supreme Hookshot' three times. Only after achieving this thrice will the Cost-Effective Hook World Quest be available on the next server day.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that Travelers can always get the Daily Commission Supreme Hookshot as there are various other tasks available. Furthermore, NPC Daily Quests have a lower chance of being made available in comparison to basic commissions.

Change their preferred region to Sumeru in the Adventurer's Handbook (Image via HoYoverse)

However, one thing that players need to do to increase their chances is by changing the Daily Commission region to Sumeru. They can do this by opening their Adventurer's Handbook, selecting the Commissions tab, and clicking on the drop-down to select Sumeru. Their Commission Quests will be concentrated in that region, starting from the next daily reset.

How to complete the Cost-Effective Hook World Quest

As mentioned before, the Cost-Effective Hook quest is relatively easy and straightforward. Genshin Impact players can start by talking to Kayvan and Helbet to begin the quest. Kayvan will ask Travelers for certain materials multiple times.

1) Mint

Mint is the first material for Kayvan (Image via HoYoverse)

The first material is the Mint, located north of Port Osmos. Players will first need to fight some Fungus before they are able to gain the said Mint. Then, follow the navigation to meet up with Kayvan and give him the Mint alongside Wheat and Sunsettia each.

2) Harra Fruit

Harra Fruit is the second material for Kayvan (Image via HoYoverse)

The second material is Harra Fruit, located just beside the Statue of the Seven in Devantaka Mountain. This time, players need to fight a bigger number of enemies before obtaining the said material. Continue following the quest navigation to give Harra Fruit, Wheat, and another Sunsettia to Kayvan near the Vimara Village.

3) Zaytun Peaches

Follow the quest navigation to find Zaytun Peaches (Image via HoYoverse)

For the last item, they are separated into different locations. However, the quest navigation has already marked them on the map, so players won't have too much difficulty completing them. Among the three locations, one of them will spawn a Whopperflower, and Genshin Impact players need to defeat the enemy first before automatically receiving the Zaytun Peaches.

After giving the Zaytun Peaches to Kayvan in Vimara Village, players will finally complete this quest and obtain a secret achievement 'Aha, What's on the Hook?' in Genshin Impact.

