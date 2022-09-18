Alejandro Saab and Miyu Irino to voice Cyno in Genshin Impact

Cyno is a new playable character in Genshin Impact 3.1 with two terrific voice actors behind him. His English tones are provided by Alejandro Saab, while Miyu Irino voices him in the Japanese dub. For those curious, Lee Woo-ri is his Korean VA, whereas Li Qingyang is his Chinese one.

This article will primarily focus on the English and Japanese VAs and some of their past works that readers might know. Both have voiced over a hundred roles within the anime and video game industry, some of which include the same character multiple times.

Cyno's voice actors in Genshin Impact: Alejandro Saab (English) and Miyu Irino (Japanese)

The first wave of banners in Genshin Impact 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Before diving into the two impressive VAs' careers, it's worth mentioning that Cyno will be playable in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.1. Both he and Venti will be the 5-star characters for that wave of Event Wishes, with the only known 4-star to accompany them being Candace.

Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm user with an innovative Elemental Burst that noticeably changes how his Normal Attacks look. He has a memorable yet familiar voice, so it's worth looking at his VAs' roles throughout the years, starting with the English one.

Alejandro Saab (English VA)

Alejandro Saab has enjoyed a career that has spanned over a decade. He's portrayed characters from all sorts of anime and video games. In fact, there are far too many to list in just one short article.

Instead, here are some of his most memorable roles:

Trebol (One Piece)

Yuri Leclerc (Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

Kaigaku (Demon Slayer)

Grandpa Sniper (Fairy Tail)

Drake (Fairy Tail)

Professor Kukui (Pokemon Masters)

Mugino (Boruto)

Uno (Nanbaka)

Vice-Chief (Overlord)

Jules (Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Tatsuya Shiba (The Irregular in Magic High School)

Izumi Miyamura (Horimiya)

He is married to fellow voice actor Hayden Daviau and also runs a YouTube channel known as Kaggy Films (Alejandro Saab). The channel has over 810K subscribers and primarily focuses on him reacting to anime-related news.

The above video comes from his actual channel.

Miyu Irino (Japanese VA)

Some of his characters (Image via Dreamscape (Tumblr))

Cyno's Japanese VA in Genshin Impact is none other than Miyu Irino. Like Alejandro Saab, he has well over 100 different roles credited to him. Some of his most notable works are:

Sora (Kingdom Hearts)

Koshi Sugawara (Haikyū!!)

Yuichiro Hyakuya (Seraph of the End)

Shoya Ishida (A Silent Voice)

Episode (Bakemonogatari)

Akito Hyuga (Code Geass)

Astral (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal)

Taako (Towa no Quon)

Ritsu Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

Miyu Irino's first role dates back to 1996, when he voiced a character named Sho in You're Under Arrest. Since then, he's had quite an impressive career that now includes Genshin Impact's Cyno.

