Genshin Impact 3.1 preparation guide: Cyno, Candace and Nilou materials

There is only a week left before HoYoverse releases another massive update for Genshin Impact in the form of patch 3.1. The new update will not only introduce the Desert area, but three new characters from Sumeru will also debut on the event banners as well.

Those who watched the latest 3.1 livestream must already know the identity of the new Sumeru characters:

Cyno

Nilou

Candace

Recent leaks and the 3.1 livestream have already revealed enough information for players to prepare for their desired new Sumeru characters. The only exception will be Cyno's local specialty and the boss drop materials for Cyno and Candace that will be introduced in the new patch.

Listed below is everything players need to know about the materials to farm for Cyno, Nilou, and Candace in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Material guide for Cyno, Nilou, and Candace

Sumeru's current map gives access to most of the ascension materials that players will need to farm to prepare their account for Cyno, Nilou, or Candace in Genshin Impact.

However, there are exceptions as well. As players will notice, there are certain ascension materials that will be introduced in the new 3.1 patch update. Hence, players can continue to farm other ascension materials until the new patch rolls out.

Cyno

Genshin Guides & Sheets @WorldOfTeyvat



To access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: Cyno Ascension - Cheat SheetTo access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain-slash Cyno Ascension - Cheat SheetTo access all cheat sheets, use our discord bot specifically made for that: bit.ly/dain-slash https://t.co/rCsQ8wuFsn

The tweet above showcases all the ascension materials players will need to farm for Cyno. Apart from Scarab, a local specialty that can only be collected after the launch of patch 3.1, the rest of the materials are readily available in Sumeru's rainforest.

Genshin Impact players can use resins in Electro Regisvine to collect Thunderclap Fruitcore and Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones. Players can use their resin in the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays to farm the Admonition talent books.

The scrolls dropped by Samachurls are needed for Cyno's ascension to increase his talent levels. Lastly, there is Mudra of the Malefic General, a weekly boss drop from Raiden Shogun's trounce domain.

Nilou

All the ascension materials needed for Nilou can be found in the tweet above. All of her materials are available in the Sumeru rainforest, except for Perpetual Caliber.

It is a boss drop that can be collected from a new boss named Aeonblight Drake. The new boss will be introduced together with Sumeru's Desert in the Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.1.

Meanwhile, players can farm the following bosses for the Varunada Lazurite Gemstones:

Oceanid

Hydro Hypostasis

Primo Geovishap

Players can also wait for the new boss to arrive in patch 3.1 and focus their resin on the Steeple of Ignorance domain. Travelers can farm the Praxis talent books on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to increase Nilou's talent levels.

Genshin Impact players can use interactive maps to collect Padisarah as well as Fungi drops needed for Nilou's ascension and talent level-up materials.

Candace

All of Candace's ascension and talent level-up materials can be seen in the tweet above. Like Nilou and Cyno, players will have to wait for the new update to farm certain materials.

This will include the new boss drop, Light Guiding Tetrahedron, and Redcrest, a local specialty from the Sumeru desert needed for Candace's ascension in Genshin Impact.

Candace will need headbands dropped by Eremites for ascension and talent level-up materials. Speaking of talent level-up materials, players will also need to farm Admonition talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain.

Lastly, players need to farm Tears of the Calamitous God from Raiden Shogun's weekly trounce domain for Candace's talent levels in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far