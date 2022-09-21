Best characters for craftable Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact

The release of the new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact version 3.0 also saw the launch of its craftable weapon set. The set is called the Aranara Series by the community and consists of a sword, claymore, bow, catalyst, and polearm.

While the new forgeable set is not comparable to 5-star weapons, they do their job well enough for F2P players who lack Primogems to pull for greater weapons. Listed below are the best characters for each craftable weapon in Genshin Impact Sumeru.

Which characters can use the new craftable Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0?

Tighnari_Flows @ParduotasG New Craftable Weapon in Sumeru for new "Midlander's Billet", you can get a new billet for one normal billet and 2 dream solvents. New Craftable Weapon in Sumeru for new "Midlander's Billet", you can get a new billet for one normal billet and 2 dream solvents. https://t.co/wHRtBB1jfm

The five weapons in the Genshin Impact Aranara Series are:

Sapwood Blade (Sword)

Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)

King's Squire (Bow)

Forest Regalia (Claymore)

Moonpiercer (Polearm)

Best characters for Sapwood Blade

Pinky B @pinkybadoodles Tempted to R5 it since it’s #GenshinImpact Should I R5 Sapwood Blade?Tempted to R5 it since it’s #fashionimpact on #DendroTraveler but it’s kinda hard for me to see the Leaf of Consciousness so I don’t get to pick it up Should I R5 Sapwood Blade? 😆 Tempted to R5 it since it’s #fashionimpact on #DendroTraveler but it’s kinda hard for me to see the Leaf of Consciousness so I don’t get to pick it up 😂 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/AUIujKMfpu

Sapwood Blade has a great basic Attack stat, alongside an Energy Recharge secondary stat. The best unit for this weapon would be for off-field support characters, but only for Dendro-focused teams.

Bennett Kuki Shinobu Dendro Traveler

This sword is a great weapon for supporting characters, especially the three mentioned above. Bennett can take advantage of the high basic Attack for his Elemental Burst buff, while Shinobu and the Traveler can increase their Elemental Mastery after triggering any Dendro-related reactions.

Best characters for Fruit of Fulfillment

Genshin Daily @GIDailyUpdates



Atk: 510



Atk%: 41.3%



Obtain the "Wax and Wane" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained.



#Genshin "Fruit of Fulfillment" 4* CatalystAtk: 510Atk%: 41.3%Obtain the "Wax and Wane" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained. #Genshin Impact "Fruit of Fulfillment" 4* CatalystAtk: 510Atk%: 41.3%Obtain the "Wax and Wane" effect after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, gaining 22/25/28/31/34 Elemental Mastery while losing 5% ATK. For every 0.3s, 1 stack of Wax and Wane will be gained.#Genshin #GenshinImpact https://t.co/uWkaAcXet7

This catalyst is another weapon in the Aranara Series with an Energy Recharge secondary stat. This weapon can provide Elemental Mastery for the wielder in exchange for the loss of Attack.

Lisa Mona Yae Miko

The best characters to use Fruit of Fulfillment would be units that need Energy Recharge for continuous usage of Elemental Burst and also a primary applicator for elemental reactions in the team.

The main DPS should not be associated with this catalyst because the loss of Attack is a huge problem for characters who are on-field DPSs.

Best characters for King's Squire

King Squire is a refreshing sight as this bow is only suitable for the main DPS in Genshin impact. The passive skill will increase the wielder's Elemental Mastery after unleashing Elemental Skill and Bursts for 12 seconds. However, this effect will be removed when switching characters.

Tartaglia Yoimiya

There is also a downside to this bow as it has quite a long cooldown for the passive skill, which leads to the usage of better craftable weapons like Prototype Crescent or the Hamayumi.

Best characters for Forest Regalia

Zek @sang0nomiya I should be a menace to society by having 3 R5 sumeru weapons

And only 2 will be raised <3(until i R5 Sapwood blade) I should be a menace to society by having 3 R5 sumeru weaponsAnd only 2 will be raised <3(until i R5 Sapwood blade) https://t.co/SLqqap2IvL

The claymore weapon in the Aranara Series has the same stats as the sword version, with Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery bonuses for the wielder.

Sayu Dori

The Forest Regalia is a great weapon for supporting characters in Genshin Impact. Both of the characters mentioned above are off-field supports who have a high energy cost of 80 and need as much Energy Recharge as they can get.

Best characters for Moonpiercer

Moonpiercer is a polearm that can provide extra Attack for any character that picks up a Leaf of Revival when the wielder triggers any Dendro reactions on the field. Thus, this weapon is best for supporting characters such as:

Xiangling Thoma

There are very few support polearms in Genshin Impact, so crafting this weapon for Dendro-related teams is a great option for F2P players.

The new forgeable set in Genshin Impact Sumeru is undeniably crafted to suit Dendro teams much more than other elemental teams. Most of the weapons' passive skills require them to trigger Dendro elemental reactions, making them most effective in Dendro teams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far