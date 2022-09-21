Best characters for craftable Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact

The release of the new Sumeru region in Genshin Impact version 3.0 also saw the launch of its craftable weapon set. The set is called the Aranara Series by the community and consists of a sword, claymore, bow, catalyst, and polearm.
While the new forgeable set is not comparable to 5-star weapons, they do their job well enough for F2P players who lack Primogems to pull for greater weapons. Listed below are the best characters for each craftable weapon in Genshin Impact Sumeru.
Which characters can use the new craftable Sumeru weapons in Genshin Impact 3.0?
The five weapons in the Genshin Impact Aranara Series are:
- Sapwood Blade (Sword)
- Fruit of Fulfillment (Catalyst)
- King's Squire (Bow)
- Forest Regalia (Claymore)
- Moonpiercer (Polearm)
Best characters for Sapwood Blade
Sapwood Blade has a great basic Attack stat, alongside an Energy Recharge secondary stat. The best unit for this weapon would be for off-field support characters, but only for Dendro-focused teams.
- Bennett
- Kuki Shinobu
- Dendro Traveler
This sword is a great weapon for supporting characters, especially the three mentioned above. Bennett can take advantage of the high basic Attack for his Elemental Burst buff, while Shinobu and the Traveler can increase their Elemental Mastery after triggering any Dendro-related reactions.
Best characters for Fruit of Fulfillment
This catalyst is another weapon in the Aranara Series with an Energy Recharge secondary stat. This weapon can provide Elemental Mastery for the wielder in exchange for the loss of Attack.
- Lisa
- Mona
- Yae Miko
The best characters to use Fruit of Fulfillment would be units that need Energy Recharge for continuous usage of Elemental Burst and also a primary applicator for elemental reactions in the team.
The main DPS should not be associated with this catalyst because the loss of Attack is a huge problem for characters who are on-field DPSs.
Best characters for King's Squire
King Squire is a refreshing sight as this bow is only suitable for the main DPS in Genshin impact. The passive skill will increase the wielder's Elemental Mastery after unleashing Elemental Skill and Bursts for 12 seconds. However, this effect will be removed when switching characters.
- Tartaglia
- Yoimiya
There is also a downside to this bow as it has quite a long cooldown for the passive skill, which leads to the usage of better craftable weapons like Prototype Crescent or the Hamayumi.
Best characters for Forest Regalia
The claymore weapon in the Aranara Series has the same stats as the sword version, with Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery bonuses for the wielder.
- Sayu
- Dori
The Forest Regalia is a great weapon for supporting characters in Genshin Impact. Both of the characters mentioned above are off-field supports who have a high energy cost of 80 and need as much Energy Recharge as they can get.
Best characters for Moonpiercer
Moonpiercer is a polearm that can provide extra Attack for any character that picks up a Leaf of Revival when the wielder triggers any Dendro reactions on the field. Thus, this weapon is best for supporting characters such as:
- Xiangling
- Thoma
There are very few support polearms in Genshin Impact, so crafting this weapon for Dendro-related teams is a great option for F2P players.
The new forgeable set in Genshin Impact Sumeru is undeniably crafted to suit Dendro teams much more than other elemental teams. Most of the weapons' passive skills require them to trigger Dendro elemental reactions, making them most effective in Dendro teams.