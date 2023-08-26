How to get free Bennett in Genshin Impact 4.0 event

The Mega Meka Melee event has arrived in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update. Players who participate in this new flagship event can obtain a free copy of Bennett, Primogems, and many other exciting rewards. The event will be available in-game till September 11, 2023, and players can redeem Bennett until September 18, 2023.

The event requires the Traveler to help out the folks at Leschots's Clockwork Workshop located at the Court of Fontaine. By progressing through the storyline and completing the event's mini-games, players can obtain Enigmatic Copper Mainspring. This in-game currency can be exchanged to obtain a free copy of Bennett, who is generally regarded as the best 4-star character in Genshin Impact.

Guide to invite Bennett from Genshin Impact's Mega Meka Melee event

How to get Bennett from the Mega Meka Melee event (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is amongst the best 4-star characters that this open-world RPG offers. He is an excellent support who can buff and heal his allies simultaneously. Being from the Pyro element, he has a strong presence in Genshin Impact's meta and sees regular gameplay in the Spiral Abyss.

Players hoping to snag a copy of Bennett from the Mega Meka Melee event will first have to complete the flagship event's main narrative. The event is divided into two parts: the event story quest and the mini-games. Completing each of these will reward the Traveler with Enigmatic Copper Mainsprings.

Enigmatic Copper Mainspring as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will be required to collect 2400 Enigmatic Copper Mainsprings to obtain Bennett. Considering that the total amount of Enigmatic Copper Mainsprings that can be collected in the event far surpasses 2400, it would be fairly easy to obtain this beloved 4-star character for free.

Aside from Bennett, there are also other exciting rewards that can be traded for Enigmatic Copper Mainsprings in the event shop:

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Guide to Equity

Philosophies of Equity

Guide to Justice

Philosophies of Justice

Guide to Order

Philosophies of Order

Sanctifying Essence

Agnidus Agate Fragment

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

Nagadus Emerald Fragment

Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

Shivada Jade Fragment

Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Mora

How to begin the Mega Meka Melee event in Genshin Impact

Leschots's Workshop location (Image via HoYoverse)

To begin the flagship event Mega Meka Melee in Genshin Impact, players must visit the Leschots's Clockwork Workshop located in the Court of Fontaine. The workshop's location can be seen on the map above.

Upon arriving at the location, Travelers must engage in a lengthy dialogue with Arbon and Alberre. Once that is done, they must go and chat with Caron, who can be found beside the Fontaine Alchemy table.

Leschots's Clockwork Workshop (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, the Traveler must engage in another brief dialogue sequence at the Leschots's Workshop, following which the event will begin.

It is noteworthy that players are required to at least reach Adventure Rank 20 to participate in this event and get a free Bennett. Travelers will also need to complete the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest to participate in two of the mini-games.

Genshin Impact players can further refer to this guide on how to build Bennett for their teams.