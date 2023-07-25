Most used 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's 3.8 Spiral Abyss is currently underway. Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is widely regarded as the toughest content the game has to offer. With the enemy lineup of Floor 12 getting slightly difficult with each iteration, weaker characters simply fall off in the meta. This statement is even more relevant for 4-star characters, considering the significant difference between them and 5-star units.

Despite being the weaker of the bunch, some 4-star units in the game are exceptionally strong with versatile kits. These characters are repeatedly used by the player base to clear Floor 12, and their popularity can be ascertained by their high usage statistics in the version 3.8 Spiral Abyss.

Xingqui and Bennett are among the most favored 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

The usage statistics for the Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss indicate that Xingqui and Bennett are among the most used 4-star characters in the domain. In a sample size of 84,534 players, 64 percent of players use Bennett, while 63 percent have Xingqui on their teams.

Bennett and Xingqui in the Childe International team (Image via Sportskeeda)

With only five other 5-star characters seeing more use than these two in the 3.8 Spiral Abyss, these 4-star characters are a staple in many meta team comps. Both Bennett and Xingqui can provide meaningful support to their teams in the form of buffs and healing.

Some other 4-star characters who have performed well in this iteration of Spiral Abyss are Xiangling and Kuki Shinobu. Xingling's unparalleled Pyro application and Kuki Shinobu's versatility in Dendro comps are very important aspects of their kit, allowing them to continue being relevant in the Abyss.

Bennett and his best comps in 3.8 Spiral Abyss

Bennett, as seen in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bennett is a 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact that uses a Sword. Despite not dealing a lot of damage, Bennett is considered to be invaluable among the player base. His main utility comes in the form of his Elemental Burst, which can buff the Attack of characters standing within the circle while also providing them with healing.

Here are the top teams for the 3.8 Spiral Abyss featuring Bennett:

Childe, Kazuha, Bennett, Xiangling

Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Bennett, Xiangling

Raiden Shogun, Xingqui, Bennett, Xiangling

Xingqui and his best comps in 3.8 Spiral Abyss

Xingqui, as seen in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Xingqui is a 4-star Hyrdro character in Genshin Impact that uses a Sword. He has an exceptional kit that allows him to do several things at once. His Elemental Skill surrounds him with Rain Swords that mitigate damage and provide resistance while also healing the active character.

Although Xingqui's Elemental Burst is where his main strength lies. Multiple Rain Swords fall down on enemies dealing damage and affecting them with Hydro status, allowing for efficient elemental reactions.

Here are the top teams for the 3.8 Spiral Abyss featuring Xingqui:

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqui, Kuki Shinobu

Raiden Shogun, Xingqui, Bennett, Xiangling

Yelan, Nahida, Xingqui, Kuki Shinobu

The usage statistics in Genshin Impact keep changing with each iteration of Spiral Abyss. With Fontaine all set to release in the next update, it will be interesting to which characters will remain relevant in Genshin Impact's 4.0 Spiral Abyss.