Best 4-star Genshin Impact characters to build for endgame content

Genshin Impact is constantly undergoing updates that have introduced several key characters. Players are provided with an enormous number of options while building their teams. However, endgame enthusiasts have one detail to focus on above all else: the Spiral Abyss.

Considering the endgame content, players can specifically invest in characters proven to be some of the best, not only for the Abyss but also for bosses and domains.

This article notes some of the best four-star characters to focus on for endgame content.

5 best 4-star characters to build in Genshin Impact

Selecting the appropriate team arrangement in Genshin Impact can be challenging, particularly during perilous game levels where each character plays a crucial role. However, the usage rates of some in the Abyss prove how remarkable they have stayed.

1) Diona

Diona in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona is an efficient shielder and healer, with two roles often needed in the Abyss to sustain the players. She is a great choice for several popular Spiral Abyss teams. Diona is crucial in the Morgana team composition with Mona and Gangyu, who have consistently been one of the most powerful teams in the domain.

Furthermore, Diona also has extremely good harmony with Hu Tao, who benefits from her shield and triggers powerful melt reactions. Hence, Diona could be one of the best four-stars to invest in.

2) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being a fairly new character, Kuki Shinobu has made a name for herself as a great fit for powerful Dendro reaction teams such as Hyperbloom. Her Electro application and Healing make her a fit for numerous teams.

Several popular Dendro teams used in the Abyss consist of Kuki Shinobu as a great four-star option with characters like Nahida and Yelan on the team.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling in Genshin Impaact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling has established herself as a dependable and potent character in Genshin Impact, maintaining her strength and status since her introduction. With proper team building, she can effortlessly conquer the Spiral Abyss and other challenging endgame content.

Xiangling has remained the best AoE Pyro Damage dealer with her powerful bursts. She takes the spotlight on several national teams and vaporizes them, with Childe being one of the most popular.

4) Xingqiu

Xingqiu in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu, a 4-star warrior in Genshin Impact, possesses an exceptional Elemental Burst ability, making him one of the most useful characters for supporting the team outside combat. He is particularly valuable to those who require a Hydro element in their team, providing both damage and consistency to the composition.

His off-field and rapid Hydro application makes him one of the best supports for several DPS characters. His synergy with Hu Tao, one of the strongest DPS, also makes him a popular choice in the Abyss.

5) Bennett

Bennett in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

It definitely goes without saying that Bennett is the most efficient four-star character in Genshin Impact. In fact, he has enjoyed higher usage rates in some Abyssal cycles than any five-star in the game.

Bennett is an outstanding character who excels in various aspects and simplifies the game. He can deal significant damage, create a substantial number of Pyro particles for his teammates, and provide some of the finest healing.

Furthermore, Bennett can increase the attack of his allies by a significant percentage of his own Base Attack. These abilities make him an excellent addition to any team and a valuable asset.

Several powerful four-star characters like Beidou, Sucrose, and Fischl can also be good investments for the endgame. The best character for the Abyss will also depend on the enemy lineup and blessings of the Abyssal Moon.

