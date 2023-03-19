Most popular characters for Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss

Chinese players have submitted a ton of data regarding the most popular characters that have completed Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss with all nine stars. Just for reference, the sample size is 120,627. This means that the following data is large enough to extrapolate some information from it.

This information is specifically for the new Spiral Abyss that debuted on March 16, 2023. Both popular characters and teams are included in the data set, but this article will primarily focus on character usage rate.

Who are the most popular characters for Genshin Impact 3.5's new Spiral Abyss Floor 12?

The full list is based on Chinese data (Image via u/soapz231)

In case readers want the above infographic in text format, here is a summary of all characters who had over a 10% Usage Rate in Genshin Impact 3.5's Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss:

Bennett: 87.4%

87.4% Nahida: 82.1%

82.1% Yelan: 79.9%

79.9% Raiden Shogun: 73.9%

73.9% Xingqiu: 71.5%

71.5% Kazuha: 71.1%

71.1% Xiangling: 69.8%

69.8% Zhongli: 65.3%

65.3% Kokomi: 59.6%

59.6% Alhaitham: 56.6%

56.6% Yae Miko: 53.4%

53.4% Hu Tao: 47.7%

47.7% Ayaka: 42.3%

42.3% Kuki Shinobu: 39.4%

39.4% Shenhe: 35.7%

35.7% Childe: 32.4%

32.4% Nilou: 27%

27% Ayato: 25.2%

25.2% Tighnari: 22.3%

22.3% Ganyu: 19.7%

19.7% Yoimiya: 18.6%

18.6% Mona: 16.3%

16.3% Dehya: 15.8%

15.8% Cyno: 14.4%

14.4% Wanderer: 13.1%

13.1% Diona: 11.8%+

Everybody else had less than a 10% Usage Rate.

The most used characters in Genshin Impact 3.5's new Floor 12

Bennett was the most popular choice (Image via HoYoverse)

The following characters have a Usage Rate over 50% and thus constitute the most popular units for the Spiral Abyss:

Bennett: 87.4%

87.4% Nahida: 82.1%

82.1% Yelan: 79.9%

79.9% Raiden Shogun: 73.9%

73.9% Xingqiu: 71.5%

71.5% Kazuha: 71.1%

71.1% Xiangling: 69.8%

69.8% Zhongli: 65.3%

65.3% Kokomi: 59.6%

59.6% Alhaitham: 56.6%

56.6% Yae Miko: 53.4%

Unsurprisingly, many of these characters also appear on the most popular teams for the new Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. According to the Chinese dataset, Bennett was the single most famous unit used overall, with a grand total Usage Rate of 87.4%.

He has regularly been seen as the single best 4-star character in the metagame since Version 1.0. Popular teams like Childe International and Raiden National rely heavily on his supportive capabilities.

Nahida was the most popular 5-star (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is right behind him with a Usage Rate of 82.1%. Dendro-based Elemental Reactions are extremely popular, which makes the best Dendro user a godsend in those lineups. Over a quarter of the top 20 teams had her in the lineup based on Usage Rate.

Many other characters on this list have all been pretty popular in past Spiral Abyss iterations. Yelan and Xingqiu are great at applying Hydro, Raiden Shogun is a great battery who is perfect in National Teams, Kazuha is splashable in most comps, etc.

Just for reference, Ayaka, Shenhe, Kokomi, and Kazuha were the most popular team based on Usage Rate (38% in this instance).

Yelan was in third place (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth stating that all of this data was collected very early on in Genshin Impact 3.5's new Spiral Abyss update. The popularity of some characters and teams could fluctuate as more players start to clear Floor 12.

Nonetheless, players can use the above Genshin Impact data to get an idea of the best characters to use to clear this challenging content.

Poll : Have you beaten Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 3.5 yet? Yes No 0 votes