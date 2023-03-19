5 most popular Genshin Impact teams in Version 3.5 Spiral Abyss

Over 120,000 Chinese Genshin Impact players have submitted their data for Version 3.5's Spiral Abyss. The best characters and teams are included here. This listicle will focus solely on the most popular lineups based on their usage rate.

Many of these teams will use the same characters, but there is a good amount of variety to highlight here. Note that this listicle focuses on the overall usage rate for both floors combined. This article will reference how often each team is used in the first and second half for those curious to know.

Note: This article is for teams with the maximum number of stars on Floor 12. It also reorders the popular Chinese data into Usage Rate. Alternate lists showcase this information in Appearance Rate, a different metric.

The five teams with the most usage in Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss

5) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida

Tighnari, Yae Miko, Zhongli, and Nahida

Usage Rate: 18.8%

18.8% Pick rate in the first half: 3%

3% Pick rate in the second half: 97%

Quicken teams can be easy to use and very effective in the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12. This lineup is used more in the second half, which makes sense since the characters used here can effectively handle the Setekh Wenut without much trouble.

It is worth mentioning that players have to be careful with Zhongli since his shields can make the Shadowy Husks in the previous chamber's fight quite annoying. Apart from that, this team only has five-star characters, which would make it hard for some F2P players to replicate.

Do note that this article uses the usage rate metric provided by this source:

The OP is reliable and has posted popular threads before, but this one was only posted on the less popular genshin_data subreddit.

4) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Hu Tao, Zhongli, Yelan, and Xingqiu

Usage Rate: 27.1%

27.1% Pick rate in the first half: 92%

92% Pick rate in the second half: 8%

Shielders aren't too great in the second half of the new Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Hence, a team that heavily relies on them, like a Hu Tao lineup, is predominantly used in the first half. Two of the three chambers here only have one enemy, meaning that high single-target damage is ideal.

Hu Tao teams are infamous for dealing a ton of damage in Genshin Impact. Yelan and Xingqiu are both excellent partners for enhancing her DPS, while Zhongli gives her good sustain.

3) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Bennett, and Xiangling

Usage Rate: 28.3%

28.3% Pick rate in the first half: 98%

98% Pick rate in the second half: 2%

Raiden National has been excellent in every Spiral Abyss. It's no different in Genshin Impact 3.5's new Floor 12. This team is very F2P-friendly since players only need a single 5-star character who has had several banners already.

It is worth mentioning that all of the characters listed in this lineup are among the top seven most used characters for the new Spiral Abyss Floor 12. This particular team also has the highest Appearance Rate, according to the Chinese Genshin Impact data.

2) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe, Kazuha, Bennett, and Xiangling

Usage Rate: 30.5%

30.5% Pick rate in the first half: 79%

79% Pick rate in the second half: 21%

This team is the most balanced in the top five regarding its usage rate in the first and second half of Genshin Impact 3.5's new Spiral Abyss. Childe International is similar to Raiden National in that it's always been top-tier for this type of content.

It's by far Childe's best team comp in Genshin Impact, and it's not even hard to build. This spot is the highest regarding usage rate for him, Bennett, and Xiangling, but Kazuha is used on one more team.

1) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe

Usage Rate: 38%

38% Pick rate in the first half: 0%

0% Pick rate in the second half: 100%

This is one of the few popular teams to be used exclusively in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. It's also arguably Ayaka's best lineup. She deals impressive Cryo DMG, Kazuha and Shenhe help Ayaka deal more damage, and Kokomi can heal.

Kokomi and the two Cryo allies can also Freeze enemies, which is nice against the Shadowy Husks portion of this content.

