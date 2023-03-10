5 best Ayaka teams to build in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.5 is about to enter its second phase and will bring back one of the most robust and broken units, Kamisato Ayaka. She is a 5-star Cryo main DPS that is very F2p friendly and can damage her enemies, even at C0.

Although Dendro reaction DMG is meta right now, Freeze teams with Ayaka are still considered some of the most potent team comps in Genshin Impact and are still prevalent in the Spiral Abyss.

This article will showcase some of the best team options for the Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact, including F2p characters.

4 of the best teams for Kamisato Ayaka to be a part of in Genshin Impact

1) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Best Ayaka freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is arguably the best and strongest Ayaka Freeze team in Genshin Impact. The party consists of two Cryo units that will unlock the double Cryo Resonance and increase the CRIT Rate of all members by 15% against enemies affected by Cryo or frozen.

Ayaka will be the central DPS unit in this team, with Kokomi as the Hydro support and healer. Meanwhile, Kazuha will shred the enemies' Elemental Resistance and group them up, and Shenhe will buff Ayaka's Cryo DMG. Interestingly, they were also one of the most used teams in Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in v3.4.

2) Ayaka + Rosaria + Kazuha + Kokomi

Rosaria is a good substitute for Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is similar to the previous entry; the only difference is that Rosaria is the Cryo support instead of Shenhe. The former is one of the most underrated units in Genshin Impact and could be considered one of the best alternatives for the latter.

Rosaria can increase the team's CRIT Rate from her passives and solve the energy requirements to ensure Ayaka can get her energy back in time. The team fundamentally functions in the same way as the previous recommendation.

3) Ayaka + Diona + Sucrose + Xingqiu

F2p Ayaka team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best F2p teams for Ayaka, consisting of three 4-star characters. While the party may not be as strong as the previous two mentions, it can still be used to clear most of the content in Genshin Impact.

Diona can provide a decent shield to protect against enemy attacks, heal the party, and charge the battery to ensure everyone can use their Elemental Burst on time. Xingqiu is the direct Hydro support, and Sucrose will work in grouping up the enemies while shredding their Elemental Resistance and buff Ayaka with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

4) Ayaka + Ayato + Ganyu + Kokomi

Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a double Hydro and double Cryo with the Kamisato siblings on the same team. Ayato and Ganyu synergize with each other well and will work as sub-DPS units to permanently freeze and deal damage to the enemies with their wide-range AoE Elemental Burst.

Meanwhile, Kokomi will be the only support unit to heal and provide the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers buff to Ayaka, the primary DPS.

5) Ayaka + Ganyu + Shenhe + Kazuha

Mono Cryo team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Mono Cryo team with one Anemo support. Since there are no Hydro characters in the party, they will be unable to Freeze enemies and essentially lose half of the effects of Blizzard Strayer. However, this will not stop them from damaging their enemies.

Kazuha will group all the nearby enemies and decrease their Elemental Resistance while buffing the team's damage. Meanwhile, Shenhe will be the primary Cryo support, buffing Ganyu and Ayaka simultaneously, allowing them to deal massive Cryo damage.

This concludes the list of some of the best teams for Ayaka in Genshin Impact. Some parties in the list only consist of 5-star characters. However, they can be interchanged with another character if one does not own them.

