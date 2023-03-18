Genshin Impact Quicken reaction guide and team recommendations

Quicken is an Elemental Reaction in Genshin Impact that involves Electro and Dendro. All teams seeking to utilize this Elemental Reaction must have characters that use both elements. It is worth mentioning that it doesn't matter if Dendro is applied after Electro or vice versa. As long as an enemy is hit by both elements, a Quicken aura will be applied to them.

From there, players can trigger either of the following two Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact: Spread or Aggravate. Hitting an enemy that has Quicken with Dendro would trigger Spread. Alternatively, using Electro in that scenario would trigger Aggravate.

Genshin Impact team guide for Quicken

The main goal of a Quicken team in Genshin Impact is to fully utilize the Dendro and Electro elements. Ergo, it's advisable not to use characters that utilize Hydro or Pyro since it can lead to different Elemental Reactions that players might not want to use.

The following sections highlight various team comps that utilize this Elemental Reaction.

Example #1 (Nahida + Keqing + Kazuha + Fischl)

Nahida, Keqing, Kazuha, and Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team, Nahida provides Dendro, while Keqing and Fischl use Electro. Keqing is the on-field DPS unit, leading the team to be an Aggravate composition. Fischl can effortlessly apply Electro off the field when necessary.

As far as non-Dendro and non-Electro units go, Kazuha is a perfect fit for any Quicken team comp. His Anemo won't interrupt the main Elemental Reactions, and his RES shred helps enable characters like Keqing to deal far more damage.

You could replace Fischl with Yae Miko, Kazuha with other Sucrose, etc.

Example #2 (Dendro Traveler + Yaoyao + Fischl + Beidou)

Dendro Traveler, Yaoyao, Fischl, and Beidou (Image via HoYoverse)

This team comp is a budget option. It consists of nothing but Dendro and Electro units, meaning setting up Elemental Reactions is easy.

Beidou provides solid shields, and Yaoyao is a healer. Fischl will take on the same role as before, and the Dendro Traveler can also apply Dendro.

Example #3 (Collei + Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli)

Collei, Tighnari, Yae Miko, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli doesn't contribute to the Quicken Elemental Reaction in Genshin Impact, but he has the best shields in the game. Tighnari is the main on-field Dendro DPS on this team, while Collei can be built to support him with a 4-piece Deepwood Memories artifact set.

Yae Miko can apply easy off-field Electro in a similar manner to Fischl in Genshin Impact.

Example #4 (Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Yaoyao + Fischl)

Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yaoyao, and Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

This example features another powerful Dendro on-field DPS unit: Alhaitham. Every other character in this team composition performs the same role as before.

If you want to build a Quicken team in Genshin Impact, make sure to have at least one Dendro and one Electro character in it. Anemo and Geo characters are fine to include, but it's recommended not to use other elements that create different Elemental Reactions like Bloom or Burning.

