5 best teams for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact: Quicken, Hyperbloom, and other comps

Yae Miko's first rerun banner is coming to Genshin Impact in a few hours. Players will have the opportunity to wish for the sly, head shrine maiden possessing the Electro vision and wielding a catalyst.

Since her first appearance more than eight months ago, the community has had the opportunity to test her out and decide which weapons, artifacts, and team composition suit her the most. This article will include the best lineup for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 Yae Miko teams in Genshin Impact 3.2

Yae Miko is undeniably one of the best Electro characters in Genshin Impact, as she can fulfill many roles in various teams, with the exception of a healing role. For players who lack an Electro unit in their roster, sacrificing some Primogems to wish on her banner is worth it.

1) Aggravate/Quicken team (Yae + Nahida + Electro + Anemo)

The addition of the Dendro element in Genshin Impact 3.0 has made every Electro character step up in the roster, especially Yae Miko. As a unit that can either stay on the field or be an Electro applicant off-field, Miko is amazing in an Aggravate team with the help of other Electro and Dendro characters.

Keep in mind that the second Electro unit in the team is essential because Yae Miko requires lots of energy to charge her Elemental Burst, and with two Electro characters in the team, they can activate Electro Resonance that will generate more Electro Elemental Particles.

2) Hyperbloom team (Yae + Kokomi + Dendro + Anemo)

Apart from Aggravate, Hyperbloom is another elemental reaction that Yae Miko can take advantage of. With her Elemental Skill that can stay on the field for a long time, Travelers can switch to Dendro and Hydro characters to apply the respective elements without worrying about Electro as Yae Miko will have that covered.

Hyperbloom is usually great against a single target because the homing shot from Dendro Bloom only attacks one enemy. However, with the help of consistent Hydro and Dendro applications from Kokomi and Nahida, players can spam as many Hyperbloom reactions as they want.

3) Sunfire team (Yae + Raiden + Bennett + Jean)

Just because Dendro has captured the attention of most Genshin Impact players, it doesn't mean other elemental reactions are useless now. In fact, an older reaction like the Sunfire (Pyro & Anemo) still works great against heavyweight enemies. In this team, both Yae Miko and Raiden provide the Electro aura for Jean and her Elemental Burst to react to.

4) Mono-Electro team (Yae + Raiden Shogun + Sara + Anemo)

A Mono-Electro team is not greatly sought-after since Genshin Impact players are usually more interested in creating elemental reactions rather than just using one element. However, it is still viable even in the current endgame Spiral Abyss.

To keep teammates alive, it is recommended that the last character on the team is Jean as her Elemental Burst can heal allies. When equipped with Viridescent Venerer artifacts, she can reduce enemies' elemental resistance to help the team deal more Electro damage.

5) Electro-Charged team (Yae + Electro + Hydro + Anemo)

The last team to make it to the list is the Electro-Charged team, another old reaction that is still viable in the end game, especially against a mob of enemies. The variations of this team can be endless, and players can practically deploy any unit they want as long as it is within the element requirement.

