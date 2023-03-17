5 best teams to beat Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact Floor 12 Spiral Abyss

The best teams to defeat Floor 12's Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact 3.5's latest Spiral Abyss update will be those that can do it as soon as possible. All parts of this content are usually time sensitive, but this enemy is infamous for wasting a player's time.

Ergo, many will fail to defeat this enemy in under 180 seconds. If a player wants to get as many Primogems as possible in Genshin Impact, they will need to use a better team. The following five examples have been proven to work.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 teams that can easily defeat Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact's new Spiral Abyss Floor 12

1) Ayaka + Sucrose + Xingqiu + Yelan

Ayaka has a banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.5, so many players may be able to get her. Those fortunate enough to do so may wish to use her on a team to defeat the Setekh Wenut quickly.

Yelan is the main star regarding this boss fight, but Ayaka can shine in the previous chambers since her CC and high damage can save time. Remember to use Yelan's Elemental Burst whenever the boss digs up, as you only have a small window to hit it.

If you wish to use Ayaka's Burts, the best time is when the boss is stunned.

2) Alhaitham + Nahida + Fischl + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham teams have had a ton of success in clearing this particular boss fight within a reasonable amount of time. Start with Nahida's Elemental Skill and Burst before focusing on Fischl's Elemental Skill. The latter can also pop any Anemo bubbles if they're summoned due to being a Bow user.

Alhaitham can act as the main DPS damage, while Kuki Shinobu can also apply Electro and provide some healing. Defeating the Setekh Wenut can still be a slog to get through, but that's primarily because the boss is hard to hit through most of the Spiral Abyss fight.

3) Nilou + Nahida + Dendro Traveler + Kokomi

This team requires a ton of 5-star characters, but some players might be lucky to have Nilou, Nahida, and Kokomi in their possession. It's Nilou Bloom, meaning the player must only have Hydro and Dendro characters in the lineup.

Should the player be able to build something similar to what's shown above, they can easily defeat Floor 12's Setekh Wenut in just a little over a minute. Just remember to alternate between the Dendro and Hydro characters to constantly trigger Bloom, which should damage the boss when it's around.

None of the other chambers on this Spiral Abyss floor should trouble the player.

4) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Childe International is one of the strongest team comps in all of Genshin Impact. It regularly clears most Spiral Abyss content, and the new Floor 12 is no exception. The main goal here is to try and stun the Setekh Wenut as soon as possible to spam all of the team's abilities on it.

Genshin Impact players can do almost half its health per rotation, making Childe International still reliable for this content. The above video even shows it easily clearing the first half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12, meaning one can use it anywhere.

5) Yaoyao + Xingqiu + Fischl + Kuki Shinobu

The above YouTube video is a prime example of Genshin Impact players beating the new Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss with nothing but 4-star characters. Hyperbloom is very strong to use against the Setekh Wenut.

Yaoyao, Xingqiu, Fischl, and Kuku Shinobu all have terrific synergy with one another. The player has heals, damage reduction, and easy application of Hydro, Dendro, and Electro. None of these characters are hard to acquire, meaning practically anybody can build this team to clear Floor 12 of the new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.5.

