Genshin Impact 3.5 update's Spiral Abyss enemy line-up has been reset, which includes some new opponents like the Black Serpent Knights: Rockbreaker Ax. In addition, the final chamber of the abyss has Setekh Wenut, a boss from the new Sumeru desert region known to be one of the most annoying enemies due to his continuous underground movements.

While defeating the Wenut boss is not difficult in the overworld, it can be a daunting task in the Spiral Abyss because of the time limit and rewards for some F2p Genshin Impact players. With that said, this article will provide some tips and guides on effectively clearing the last chamber within time.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact 3.5: 5 tips to defeat Setekh Wenut in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12

1) Study its attacks and movement patterns

Setekh Wenut always follows a fixed movement pattern in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. At the beginning of the battle, it will appear at the center and either move vertically or horizontally for a short period of time.

It is thus advised to study Setekh Wenut's pattern so that players can predict its movement and not waste their time and stamina by making unnecessary movements that can be crucial for Genshin Impact characters like Hu Tao and Ayaka.

2) Target the Anemo orbs to stun Setekh Wenut

Hit the Anemo orbs using a bow character (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, Setekh Wenut follows a strict movement pattern. When it enters the floating state, it summons a couple of Anemo orbs around its body. Players can shoot these orbs with attacks infused with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro to bring down the boss. Doing so will momentarily stun the enemy, opening a short window of opportunity for players to use their most powerful attacks and defeat it.

3) Use Bow DPS or support to hit the Anemo orbs

Use a bow character to shoot the orb easily (Image via HoYoverse)

Carrying a bow unit in the party is usually ideal when fighting Setekh Wenut, as players can hit the Anemo orbs easily and save a lot of time. Although Sucrose and Kazuha can also work, one must be sure that they are swirling one of the four elements previously mentioned when they hit the orb.

Additionally, depending on the element players used to stun the boss, its resistance to that particular elemental will also decrease during its stunned state. Some of the best Genshin Impact characters that can help bring down Setekh Wenut and not compromise the damage are Yoimiya, Yelan, Tartaglia, and Ganyu.

4) Choose a team with high DPS output

This team is one of the strongest in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since there will be few opportunities to deal huge damage immediately due to Setekh Wenut's movement patterns, players will need a party that can generate high DPS output while it is in its stunned state after they have hit the Anemo orbs.

Raiden national team with Yelan is one of the best teams to use in this situation, or they can go with Yelan's own national team. Using Yoimiya is also a great option since she shines more against a single target and can also shoot the Anemo orbs.

5) Attack at every opportunity

As already mentioned, Setekh Wenut usually stays underground for most of the time and only occasionally shows itself, making it difficult for Genshin Impact players to deal damage.

Unlike some enemies in the game, the Wenut boss does not have an invincibility phase. Hence, it is recommended to attack whenever it is possible. This way, one can deal a small amount of damage over time and reduce its HP. However, players should save their bigger guns for when Wenut is in its paralyzed state.

These are some of the best tips and guides on how to defeat Setekh Wenut. Although defeating the boss is fairly easy, it may get difficult for most F2p players to clear the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in less than three minutes to get all the stars and Primogems. However, one can keep trying.

