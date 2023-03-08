With Genshin Impact 3.6 update's Floor 12 Spiral Abyss enemy line-up recently being leaked, it seems that the triple Maguu Kenkis might return alongside the Consecrated Beasts. The new enemy formation is expected to be updated on April 16 and will last for a total of six weeks.

Based on these leaks, it appears that Floor 12 might include some brand new enemy types, including Hydro Hilichurl Rangers, that are likely to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact update. Additionally, it looks like the Spiral Abyss Blessings will be favoring Dendro reaction damage once again.

This article will detail the leaked Spiral Abyss Floor 12 line-up in the upcoming update. It's important to note that all of the information provided here has been obtained from leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Spiral Abyss Floor 11 and 12 Blessings of the Abyssal Moon

Based on the information that was provided by Genshin_Intel, it seems that the Blessings on the 11th Floor will buff the Dendro DMG of all characters by 75% during the entire cycle.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.6 Spiral Abyss:



P1 - Active character losing HP triggers a shockwave

P2 - After triggering Bloom, +35% DMG for characters' Bloom, Hyperbloom & Burgeon for 6s. Max 4 stacks

P3 - Taking DMG from Dendro Cores (including via Hyperbloom & Burgeon) adds 200EM for whole party for 4s

Floor 12 Phase One Blessings: Reverberating Moon

During the first phase of the Spiral Abyss, when the active character loses their HP, the blessings on Floor 12 will trigger a shockwave, which will deal true AoE DMG to nearby opponents. This effect can be triggered once every second.

Floor 12 Phase Two Blessings: Erupting Moon

In phase two, when the character triggers the Bloom reaction, the DMG from Hyperbloom, Bloom, and Burgeon reactions will be increased by 35% for six seconds. This buff can be stacked up to a maximum of four times, with each stack being counted separately.

Floor 12 Phase Three Blessings: Flourishing Moon

In the final phase, upon taking DMG from Dendro Cores, including Burgeon and Hyperbloom reactions, the Elemental Mastery of all party members will be increased by 200 for four seconds.

Considering that Genshin Impact 3.6 will be releasing two new Dendro characters, it doesn't come as a surprise that the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon will favor Dendro reactions in the upcoming Abyss cycle.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 will add new Hilichurls and Consecrated Beasts, as per leaks

Floor 12: Chamber 1-1 level 95

Wave 1: Ruin Scout x1 - 477,000 HP

Wave 1: Ruin Destroyer x1 - 340,714 HP

Wave 1: Ruin Defender x2 - 477,000 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Fanged Beast x1 - 795,001 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Horned Crocodile x1 - 795,001 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1-2 Enemy level 95

Wave 1: Grounded Geoshroom x1 - 318,000 HP

Wave 1: Grounded Hydroshroom x1 - 227,143 HP

Wave 1: Winged Cryoshroom x1 - 318,000 HP

Wave 1: Winged Dendroshroom x1 - 227,143 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Fanged Beast x1 - 795,001 HP

Wave 2: Consecrated Scorpion x1 - 795,001 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-1 Enemy level 98

Wave 1: Aeonblight Drake x1 - 2,188,775 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2-2 Enemy level 98

Wave 1: Hydro Hilichurl Ranger x3 - 643,757 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Galehunter x1 - 566,506 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 566,506 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 463,505 HP

Wave 2: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 463,505 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-1 Enemy level 100

Wave 1: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) x1 - 2,218,400 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3-2 Enemy level 100

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Galloping Frost x1 - 1470604 HP

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Lone Gale x1 - 1470604 HP

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki Mask of Terror x1 - 1470604 HP

As mentioned before, the leaked upcoming Spiral Abyss Floor 12 line-up in Genshin Impact may feature new opponents such as the Hydro Hilichurl Ranger and Consecrated Fanged Beast. Based on these leaks, this new set of enemies is speculated to be released in the upcoming 3.6 version update.

It's safe to say that Genshin Impact players will need powerful teams if they wish to clear the final chambers of the Spiral Abyss with all nine stars.

Poll : 0 votes