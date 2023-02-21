Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss leaks: New blessings and enemy list

The enemy line-up for Genshin Impact 3.5's Spiral Abyss was leaked recently, just weeks before its release. It revealed the return of some old and rather annoying enemies, such as the Abyss Herald and Shadowy Husk. Additionally, the final chamber of the Spiral Abyss might introduce a new boss enemy in the form of Setekh Wenut, recently released in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update.

Fans may also see two fresh enemies in some of the Chambers of Floor 12, who were teased in the Genshin Impact 3.5 trailer. This article will feature the Blessings of the Abyssal Moon and the enemy line-up for the next Spiral Abyss Floor 12 reset. However, note that the information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 Blessings favors Dehya

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 3.5 Spiral Abyss:



P1: Losing HP grants +8% damage for 8s. Up to one stack can be gained every 0.3s, max 4 stacks.

P2: Losing HP triggers shockwave, up to once every 3s.



Floor 11: All characters +75% Pyro damage. 3.5 Spiral Abyss:P1: Losing HP grants +8% damage for 8s. Up to one stack can be gained every 0.3s, max 4 stacks.P2: Losing HP triggers shockwave, up to once every 3s.Floor 11: All characters +75% Pyro damage.

Blessings of the Abyssal Moon Floor 12 First Phase

Based on the leaks provided by Genshin_Intel, the blessings during the first phase of the Spiral Abyss will provide an 8% DMG buff for eight seconds upon losing HP for no apparent reason. Apparently, this effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds and stacked up to four times.

Blessings of the Abyssal Moon Floor 12 Second Phase

In the second phase, losing HP will unleash a shockwave, dealing an area of effect DMG to nearby enemies. It seems that this effect can only be triggered once every three seconds.

The leaks also revealed the special buffs for Floor 11, where all the characters will gain a 75% Pyro DMG bonus. It is quite clear that the new blessings were designed to favor Dehya, who will be released in the new Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 to include two new Abyss enemies, as per leaks

babey🍀 @babeykun9 [Beta] Abyss 3.5.54

Subject To Change

[TL;DR]

add Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer in 12-2 Down Phase 2

*Ruin Guard was added in .53 but i forgot to change it* [Beta] Abyss 3.5.54 Subject To Change[TL;DR] add Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer in 12-2 Down Phase 2 *Ruin Guard was added in .53 but i forgot to change it* https://t.co/Xfuonmt1zE

Floor 12: Chamber 1, First Half Enemy level 95

Wave 1: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 499,715 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Daythunder x2 - 454,287 HP

Wave 2: New Abyss Lector enemy type x1 - 554,977 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 1, Second Half Enemy level 95

Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 408,858 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Floral Ringdancer x1 - 567,858 HP

Wave 1: Eremite Sunfrost x1 - 408,858 HP

Wave 2: Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents x2 - 554,977 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2, First Half Enemy level 98

Wave 1: Maguu Kenki x1 - 1,532,912 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 2, Second Half Enemy level 98

Wave 1: Shadowy Husk: Defender x1 - 515,006 HP

Wave 1: Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer x1 - 643,757 HP

Wave 1: Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker x1 - 772,509

Wave 2: Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer x1 - 643,757 HP

Wave 2: Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter x1 - 901,260

Wave 2: The Black Serpents' new enemy type x1 - 1,030,012 HP

Floor 12: Chamber 3, First Half Enemy level 100

Wave 1: Ruin Guard x1 - 643,390 HP

Wave 2: Frost Lawachurl x2 - 827,215

Floor 12: Chamber 3, Second Half Enemy level 100

Wave 1: Setekh Wenut x1 - 1,941,101 HP

While the number of enemies has seemingly decreased compared to the current enemy line-up, the new formation features several large and tanky enemies.

New Abyss Lector enemy type (Image via HoYoverse)

The leaked line-up reveals two new enemy types: Abyss Lector and The Black Serpent. Players will likely meet them during the new Archon Quest in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 update.

Furthermore, one of the most infamous Genshin Impact enemies, Maguu Kenki, will likely stay on Floor 12 with its original abilities. Although he is also present in the current line-up, it does not have its invincibility phase, making him easier to beat.

Additionally, it looks like the new enemy formation will add Setekh Wenut, the new boss from the Desert of Hadramaveth, to the final chamber of Floor 12.

Poll : 0 votes