Genshin Impact 3.4 introduced a desert region that is a part of Sumeru, making it the largest nation in Teyvat that Travelers can explore. HoYoverse also introduced some new enemies, game mechanics, and items exclusive to this region.

One of these new items is the Sand Grease Pupa, which is required as an ascension material for Genshin Impact's latest five-star character, Alhaitham. The best farming spot for this item is the Wenut Tunnels, which is located below ground level in the new Sumeru region.

This guide will showcase the fastest ways to get into these tunnels to obtain Sand Grease Pupa.

Wenut Tunnels in the Desert of Hadramaveth (Image via HoYoverse)

Two fastest ways to enter Wenut Tunnels in Genshin Impact

Sumeru is known to have a lot of underground caves and tunnels in Genshin Impact. One of them is called the Wenut Tunnels, which is located in the Desert of Hadramaveth, near the Setekh Wenut boss area.

It is the best Sand Grease Pupa farming spot, and there are many ways to get there.

Teleport to the tunnel entrance on the east of Passage of Ghouls (Image via HoYoverse)

The first and fastest way to get into the Wenut Tunnel is to teleport at the tunnel entrance located near the Setekh Wenut boss area in the new desert region. You can then enter it and keep moving ahead until you see a big hole in the ground that leads to another tunnel. Your destination will be a level below this.

Jump or glide down to the huge pit (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method also involves teleporting to the aforementioned waypoint. This time, however, move exactly in the opposite direction of the cave entrance. You will find a huge pit that will take you straight to Setekh Wenut.

As you glide down, several other tunnel entrances leading to the Wenut Tunnels will become visible. There are ways to enter the Wenut Tunnels through other entrances as well, but the fastest method is to teleport near the waypoint on the east side of Passage of Ghouls.

Sand Grease Pupa locations inside Wenut Tunnels in Genshin Impact

Desert of Hadramaveth underground map - Wenut Tunnets (Image via HoYoverse)

Sand Grease Pupa is a new local Sumeru specialty and can be found in a few locations in the Desert of Hadramaveth. The best location to farm this item is inside the Wenut Tunnels. Having Tighnari or Nahida in your party is recommended as their passives mark the local specialty items on the Genshin Impact mini-map.

It's also a good idea to carry a strong DPS unit as you will encounter many new enemies in these areas.

Sand Grease Pupa inside the cave near the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

You can begin by teleporting to the cave entrance and venture in. Sand Grease Pupa can also be seen shining from a distance and is usually near the walls. There are many underground levels, and you may lose your footing and fall down if you go near a weak spot. You can also refer to the Genshin Impact Interactive Map to travel faster inside the tunnels and collect chests and other materials while farming Sand Grease Pupa.

