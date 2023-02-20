A Genshin Impact banner roadmap was leaked earlier this week, and many in the community believe it to be accurate. However, during the v3.5 Special Program livestream, HoYoverse announced the reruns for the upcoming update and debunked most of the leaked character banners.

While all reruns have been ruled out, many reliable leakers still believe that other leaked characters will be released in the upcoming patches, including Baizhu, Kaveh, and the rumored Geo catgirl. This article will cover the new roster, both confirmed and speculated.

List of all the confirmed upcoming Genshin Impact characters

1) Dehya

Dehya will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has confirmed that Dehya's first banner will be in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update and will be available for three weeks. She is a 5-star Pyro Claymore user and interestingly, she will be added to the Standard Wish Wanderlust Invocation starting from version 3.6.

Her kit seems to be a bit complicated and has received many mixed reviews from the Genshin Impact community. Many fans are still awaiting her release to test out her skills.

2) Mika

Mika is a 4-star Cryo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Another new character that will be released in the upcoming update is Mika. He is a 4-star Cryo unit and will be featured in the second phase banners alongside Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe.

Mika is a Polearm user and his kit allows him to buff Physical DMG and increase the Normal Attack speed, proving him a great support for Eula.

Characters that have been leaked or are rumored to be playable in 2023

1) Baizhu

While HoYoverse is yet to announce Baizhu as the new playable unit for the version 3.6 update, his kit has been leaked several times. Interestingly, he was the first and only character before Sumeru that was confirmed to possess the Dendro vision.

Based on the leaks, he is speculated to be a 5-star unit and will likely use a Catalyst as a weapon. The leakers also revealed his Signature weapon from the Beta, which is speculated to be the newest addition to the Primordial Jade Series from Liyue and is called the Primordial Jade Regalia.

2) Kaveh

Kaveh is speculated to be 4-star (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact confirmed that Kaveh has Dendro vision during the Archon Quest and Alhaithan's Story Quest cutscenes. However, he is yet to be announced as a playable character.

As per the leaks, he is expected to be a 4-star unit and use a Claymore. Similar to Baizhu, leakers believe that he might be released in Genshin Impact 3.6.

3) Unnamed Geo catgirl from Inazuma

Some recent leaks revealed an unnamed Geo character from Inazuma, who is expected to be released in Genshin Impact 3.7. She is believed to be a Nekomata, a cat yokai, who is related to the Asase Shrine located on Seirai Island, Inazuma.

The above illustration is an original image representation of the supposed new Geo Nekomata and was made by a Twitter user, trish_doodles, based on the details provided by SYP.

4) Unnamed Sumeru Bow character

A recent leak suggested that the supposed Geo girl from the previous entry might be added to the Standard Wish banner and also revealed another potential character from Sumeru. While there is not enough information at the moment, it is speculated that they use a Bow.

5) Dottore

Dottore - The Second of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers (Image via HoYoverse)

Dottore is the holder of the second seat of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and works for the Cryo Archon of Snezhnaya, Tsaritsa. He was first teased in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude: A Winter Night’s Lazzo and made his first official appearance during the Sumeru Archon Quest.

Currently, there is no relevant information about his vision or potential release date. However, based on the leaks, he might be a Claymore unit.

6) Varka

Varka is the Grand Master of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius and has been mentioned multiple times in Genshin Impact. Most leakers believe that he will likely be released along with the Dandelion Sea.

