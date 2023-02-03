Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks reveal Baizhu and Kaveh's rarity levels, kits, and more

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed brand new information about Baizhu and Kaveh's rarities, kits, and other v3.6 patch related content. Currently, both of these characters are quest-exclusive NPCs and have been confirmed as Dendro units.

Baizhu was initially introduced during Liyue's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 1.0, with many fans eagerly waiting for his banner ever since. Interestingly, he was the first and only character to possess a Dendro vision before the release of the Sumeru region, while Kaveh is a recently added NPC who has had a few minor roles in Chapter III of the Archon Quest and Alhaitham's Story Quest.

Baizhu will be a 5-star Catalyst unit, based on recent Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks

The Dendro character Baizhu has been a major topic of discussion within the Genshin Impact community for some time now. Many fans are interested in learning more about his kit and rarity, considering that he was the very first confirmed Dendro character and has been a part of the game since its official release.

Based on information from a recent Reddit post, Baizhu won't be a healer, as was previously believed by the community, and is capable of creating a shield instead. It's widely believed that he will be a support or sub-DPS unit that can convert some stats into Elemental Mastery (EM), which is of great importance for Dendro-based reactions. Unfortunately, the post provided no additional information on what stats would be converted into EM.

Thanks to a relevant leak from another user, Baizhu's Skill will reportedly allow him to convert all of his ATK stats to EM and revealed that he will be a 5-star Catalyst unit. He's known to be physically weak with a poor constitution, and it can be safely stated that this kit justifies his profile.

His Elemental Skill can likely create a shield to protect against enemy attacks, while his Elemental Burst will spawn a Snake, of which the effects are still unknown.

Interestingly, these leaks revealed more information on Kaveh as well. He uses a "box" for his Normal Attacks and his Elemental Burst uses this "box" to summon a domain. Presently, there's no other relevant information on his kit and it's unclear what this "box" is and how it works. Additionally, Kaveh is speculated to be a 4-star unit and will be released alongside Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6.

All of this information is based on speculation and is subject to change (STC). As nothing has been officially confirmed by HoYoverse yet, fans should take this with a grain of salt.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks and information

Based on leaks by ProjectENKA, Genshin Impact will be adding new World Quests to the Aranyaka Quest Series, which is one of the longest quest chains in the game. This quest involves the Traveler going on an adventure with various Aranara NPCs and discovering hidden locations within the Sumeru forest region.

Although it was previously speculated that fans would receive another Sumeru region in the v3.6 update, the latest leaks reveal that the new region will be in Liyue. The leaker suspects that the new subarea will be Qiaoying Village, Baizhu's hometown.

Additionally, Shenhe is expected to get a rerun in v3.6 alongside Baizhu. Based on previous Archon rerun banner patterns, Nahida might also get her first rerun banner in the same update.

Poll : 0 votes