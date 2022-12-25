The Genshin Impact community has received tons of banner leaks for version 3 since the release of Sumeru, going all the way up to patch 3.6. While not all leaks were accurate, they have helped a lot of players plan out their savings for their favorite characters.

As version 3.6 gets closer, the leaks have become more accurate with information about new character banners, and players can only hope it stays that way.

This article covers everything that has been leaked so far. However, bear in mind that nothing has been officially confirmed.

Mika, Dehya, and every upcoming Genshin Impact banner leaked so far

There have been a lot of leaks and speculation about future banners, especially for the 3.4 update. A huge patch is expected due to the new Sumeru Desert region release and the return of the Lantern Rite festival leaks.

Genshin Impact has already confirmed the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao in version 3.4 via drip marketing, but the rerun banners have still not been confirmed. The original leaks suggested that Kamisato Ayaka might get a rerun with Shenhe and Hu Tao as she is rumored to receive a new character skin in the next patch along with Lisa.

However, based on the new leaks, it looks like it will be Xiao who could get a rerun after all and not Ayaka, likely pushing her and Shenhe’s rerun to Genshin Impact 3.5. He might follow the tradition of returning during the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite festival, making it his third rerun.

Dehya was first teased in the Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru promotional video and officially introduced in Archon Quest Chapter III. Thanks to her brave and free personality, she quickly became popular among fans who have been expecting her banner and kit leaks since. While there haven’t been any gameplay leaks, the community did receive a couple of Dehya’s and Mika’s kit leaks.

Archon Quest confirmed that Dehya will be a Claymore unit and is expected to possess Pyro vision. Meanwhile, Mika was confirmed to have Cryo vision during his cutscene from the Mondstadt event, Of Ballad and Brews, and is believed to be a polearm unit.

Although nothing is confirmed, all the kit and banner roadmap leaks come from a reliable source that strongly indicates Mika and Dehya are expected to get a banner in the 3.5 update.

Genshin Impact players might finally get to see Baizhu as a playable character in version 3.6. He was the first character confirmed to possess a Dendro element, and as per the leak, seems to be a Catalyst unit which makes sense due to his weak constitution. Both he and Yaoyao did not get a banner before Sumeru, as fans had expected, but it looks like their wait is almost over.

There is another new character expected to be released with Baizhu in version 3.5, but there is no information about the identity of this mystery individual.

A Nahida rerun can also be expected alongside Baizhu if HoYoverse follows the pattern of giving a rerun banner to the new Archon only four patches after their release.

