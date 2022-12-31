Genshin Impact has a history of teasing characters before they are released, which might be the case with Kaveh. Many Kaveh references have already been made in the game, including mentions in NPC conversations in Sumeru City and character voice lines.

In Part 5 of Archon Quest Chapter III, Act V, Kaveh made his first official appearance in Genshin Impact. He was first seen arguing with Alhaitham in the Akademiya Library when Traveler and Paimon were visiting the latter. Although it was the only cut-scene featuring Kaveh, some hints and facts about him were dropped.

Here’s everything that is known about Kaveh as of Genshin Impact 3.3.

Who is Kaveh in Genshin Impact?

In Sumeru, Kaveh is a popular personality known for his brilliant architecture and design. He graduated as one of the best students from Kshahrewar in Sumeru Akademiya. It is also known that he was the one behind the creation of the famous Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Tighnari reveals in one of his voice lines that even though the Palace of Alcazarzaray is Kaveh’s Magnum Opus, he ended up in huge debt after it was completed. The reason was later revealed in Dori’s voice lines as she jokes about lending him a lot of Mora to build her Palace of Alcazarzaray.

He seems to have a fairly good relationship with Alhaitham, as it was the latter who provided him with a place to stay after he got into debt. Although due to their differences in personalities and ideals, they often end up arguing with each other, as was evident in the Archon Quest.

Before the events of Sumeru’s Archon Quest, Kaveh was tasked to visit the desert for a project which resulted in him missing everything that happened in the city. Upon returning to Akademiya, he noticed that all the sages had disappeared and questioned Alhaitham about it, resulting in a squabble.

Alhaitham also mentioned during the conversation that Kaveh might become a Sage in the future. However, Kaveh doesn’t take that very kindly, as he assumes that the former is making fun of him.

Leaks and speculations about Kaveh's banner, element, and weapon type

Although it is not known when Kaveh will be released as a playable unit, according to many Genshin Impact leaks, he is speculated to get a banner in version 3.6 along with Baizhu. It is confirmed that Kaveh possesses a vision, as was shown during his cutscene in the Archon Quest.

Kaveh’s element has already been revealed to be Dendro, and he wears his vision on the left side of his waist. According to leaker SpendYourPrimos, he is speculated to be a Claymore user, however, there has not been any reliable leak to confirm the same.

The leaker SpendYourPrimos also speculates that Kaveh will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6 based on the assumption that he will be a four-star unit. It is expected that the V3.6 update will happen in April, so fans may have to wait for any official confirmation from Genshin Impact.

