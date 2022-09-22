Genshin Impact Sumeru Desert enemies, Puzzle mechanics, exploration objects

Genshin Impact version 3.1 is coming in less than a week, and players will experience new areas and mechanisms in the desert. Some of the revealed places include mysterious runes with various hidden puzzles for Travelers to solve.

Aside from a brand new location, there are also new enemies and bosses in version 3.1. While some are new variants of older enemies, few are completely unknown to all. This article will detail new desert enemies and puzzle mechanisms for the next Genshin Impact version.

New Sumeru Desert Enemies in Genshin Impact version 3.1

1) The Eremites

New variants of The Eremites (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eremites are a group of enemies already available in Genshin Impact version 3.0. However, the next version will add two new variants of The Eremites, which are:

Eremite Stone Enchanter Eremite Galehunter

From the simple description from the announcement, one of their skills allows these Eremites to summon an ominous spirit contained within their body to fight alongside them.

2) Primal Construct

Primal Constructs in Sumeru desert (Image via HoYoverse)

Primal Constructs are the new enemies in version 3.1, which are quite distinct from the Ruin Machines. When battling with players, these Primal Constructs will fire out their smaller components while their main cores enter an invisible state. Travelers can use Catalyze reactions or attack them with Electro attacks, which appear to be their weakness.

3) Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

New boss in version 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Matrix is one of the new bosses in Genshin Impact 3.1, which has the same structure as Primal Construct. It enters an invisible state, and if players are too late to cancel the core's invisibility, the boss will launch a powerful attack.

New Puzzle Mechanics and Exploration Objects in the Sumeru Desert

1) Plinth of the Secret Rites

The mechanism used to disable roadblocks (Image via HoYoverse)

The first mechanism is the Plinth of the Secret Rites, a control unit that players can find in the Sumeru ruins. Players can use them to control various mechanisms in the said location, such as to disable roadblocks with the same pattern of the plinth.

2) Primal Ember

Bring Primal Ember to Primal Torches (Image via HoYoverse)

Primal Ember is an energy aggregation that is much more common than other mechanisms. Travelers need to release Ember from the first spot and follow it to Primal Torches to activate it.

3) Beam Transmission in the Ruins

Align the beam to the receiver (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be a beam transmission called Primal Beams in the Sumeru ruins. If players connect the beam to the receiver near the same spot, something unexpected might happen.

4) Verity Cells

Make invisible objects reappear with Verity Cells (Image via HoYoverse)

Verity Cells is akin to Tri-Yana Seeds in the rainforest Sumeru area, where it has the ability to uncover hidden objects. Genshin Impact Travelers may use this mechanism to make invisible objects reappear.

5) Primal Sandglass

Primal Sandglass in Sumeru desert (Image via HoYoverse)

Primal Sandglass is also similar to the current version of the Time Trial Challenge. Players can flip a massive hourglass in certain areas to start a challenge and rotate all the nearby smaller Primal Sandglass before the sand runs out to get some unexpected rewards.

6) Creating Ruin Devices

Forged Primal Lights and Replicator Keystone (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers need to pick up Forged Primal Lights and take them to a special platform called Replicator Keystone to create Ruin Devices. All the said devices are the ones mentioned above.

7) Primal Obelisk

Search for Sacred Seals to activate Primal Obelisk (Image via HoYoverse)

The last introduced exploration object is Primal Obelisk, one of the hallmarks of the civilization that Scarlet King built. Genshin Impact players can search for Sacred Seals around the desert to discover a secret in Sumeru.

With so many new mechanisms in Genshin Impact Sumeru, players won't find themselves bored from doing the same puzzles all over again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far