Genshin Impact 3.1 to introduce new 4-star sword for Kazuha

The new patch 3.1 will bring new weapons to Genshin Impact and players might want to consider obtaining them for Kazuha. Five new weapons will be introduced in patch 3.1 and one of them, Xiphos' Moonlight, happens to be an EM-Sword.

Players who have or want Kazuha must already know that he benefits from all his Elemental Mastery. Currently, there are only two weapons that suit his EM build:

Freedom Sworn: 5-star Signature weapon

Iron sting: 4-star Best-in-Slot F2P option

The latest 3.2 leaks have already revealed the stats of all 4-star weapons and it appears that EM Sword's passive provides energy recharge to the entire party, including the character equipping it. Here is everything players need to know about the new 4-star sword for Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: New 4-star Sword - Xiphos Moonlight might benefit Kazuha

Patch 3.1 will introduce three new 4-star weapons (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 3.1 Special Program announced three new 4-star weapons that will be featured on the weapon banners in the new patch. Here is a quick rundown of the new 4-star weapons:

Xiphos' Moonlight - Sword

Makhaira Aquamarine - Claymore

Wandering Evenstar - Catalyst

All of these 4-star weapons seem to have Elemental Mastery as their secondary stats and also share the same base stats in Genshin Impact.

The new sword stands out among the lot, as many theorycrafters have claimed that Xyphos Moonlight could be the next 4-star alternative for Kazuha. He is an Anemo 5-star with great crowd control capabilities and benefits from tons of Elemental Mastery.

With his fourth ascension passive, the Poetics of Fuubutsu can grant all nearby party members a 0.04% Elemental Damage Bonus for the one that was absorbed by the Swirl reaction. It lasts eight seconds for every point of Elemental Mastery stacked on Kazuha.

For instance, if players build their Kazuha with a 1000 EM build, he will be granting all party members a 40% Elemental Damage Bonus based on his ascension passive multiplier (1000x0.04%).

Xiphos Moonlight and its stats (Image via Genshin Impact)

Coming back to the new EM Sword, the picture above showcases the base stats of the Xiphos Moonlight. At level 90, it can provide a Base ATK of 509 and 165 EM Bonus as secondary stats.

The passive of the weapon is called Whisper of the Jinn. It can be triggered every 10 seconds, and the character equipping this weapon will gain 0.036% Energy Recharge based on the total Elemental Mastery of the character.

30% effectiveness of the buff will also be shared with nearby party members, increasing their Energy Recharge as well. Keep in mind that the passive effect can be stacked and also be triggered when the character is equipping this off the field.

Overall, there is no doubt Kazuha could take advantage of the additional Energy Recharge for himself and the entire party. Players can also expect his performance with Xyphos Moonlight to be similar to Iron Sting in Genshin Impact. This is because both weapons have the same base stats.

