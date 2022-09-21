Genshin Impact 3.1 release date, maintenance schedule and server downtime compensation

Genshin Impact is set to release the upcoming 3.1 update at 11 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. The developers will also be taking the servers down for scheduled maintenance ahead of the global launch to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

The maintenance break will start at 6 AM (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022, and will last for around five hours. Fortunately, the developers tend to compensate players for the server downtime, and 300 Primogems are handed as a form of compensation directly to players' mailboxes.

The pre-installation feature will also be back in a few days for players to download 3.1 game files in advance. Here's everything players need to know about Genshin's next major update.

Everything about Genshin Impact 3.1 release date and maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed the release date for the upcoming patch 3.1 update in the latest livestream. The new 3.1 update will launch globally on September 28, 2022, at 11 AM (UTC+8).

Genshin Impact players who missed the 3.1 Special Program can check out the preview page in the tweet above. The preview page will showcase all the latest content the new 3.1 version has to offer, including new locations, characters, weapons, and events.

The upcoming "King Deshret and the Three Magi" patch will be a major update and will continue the current Archon Quest with two new chapters.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming banners players can look forward to:

Phase I will feature Cyno, Venti, and Candace

Phase II will feature Nilou and Albedo

Weapon banners will feature 5-star weapons such as Staff of the Scarlet Sands and Key of Khaj-Nisut

Weapon banners will feature new 4-star weapons - Xiphos' Moonlight, Wandering Evenstar, and Makhaira Aquamarine

Genshin Impact 3.1 maintenance schedule and compensation details

Maintenance schedule and compensation details (Image via Genshin Impact)

The launch of every version update is preceded by maintenance. This maintenance period ensures that the latest update runs smoothly for all players on all supported platforms without any hassle.

Although officials are yet to announce the upcoming maintenance schedule, all previous schedules started at 6 AM before the global launch of new patches, and the same is expected to continue. Once the maintenance starts, all the servers will go down, and any players logged in to Genshin Impact will automatically be kicked out of their accounts.

Players will be restricted from playing the game until the servers are back online, which should take around five hours. The duration of maintenance can increase if any server-related problem arises.

For all the inconvenience players face, free Primogems are rewarded at the end of the maintenance breaks. The developers hand out 60 Primogems for every hour that the servers are down.

Considering the servers will be down for a minimum of five hours, players can expect 300 Primogems waiting in their in-game mailbox. Users should remember to claim the rewards from the mailbox within 30 days, or the Primogems will expire.

