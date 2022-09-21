Genshin Impact has several collabs ahead of its anniversary: What to expect

As exciting as the anniversary patch might be, some Travelers are probably curious to know more about the multitude of upcoming Genshin Impact collaborations. It's not as if there is a single crossover. In fact, there are several to discuss here, such as:

Cadillac

China Merchants Bank

Domino's

JTB Publishing

Lawson

That's not even mentioning old collaborations like the one involving Pizza Hut or Hey Tea. Travelers should know that all of these offers are limited to select Asian countries, so they shouldn't expect to find them in Africa, Australia, the Americas, or Europe.

On a similar note, the Ufotable anime for this series has an unknown release date.

Information about Genshin Impact's many collabs prior to anniversary

Cadillac

The first crossover to discuss is the most recent one, and it's related to the Cadillac car company. The key visual lists September 19 as the primary date. Travelers who purchase one of these select cars can get 20,000 Primogems plus other minor loot.

The two Genshin Impact characters featured here are Beidou and Kazuha. Travelers should also know that there is minor merchandise to get from this crossover aside from a car with a Beidou or Kazuha-themed livery.

Do note that this Cadillac offer is limited to China.

China Merchants Bank

Another bizarre collab featuring Genshin Impact is with the China Merchant Bank. If players wanted a credit card with Ganyu wearing glasses on it, then this is the crossover for them. The above YouTube clip is a music video featuring this offer, with the credit card details shown at the end of it.

The second video more prominently features the Ganyu credit card. This crossover was slated to start in the autumn of this year. Unfortunately, specific requirements to be eligible for this credit card weren't stated in these videos. This offer is also limited to China.

Domino's

Domino's across the following Asian countries will get to collab with Genshin Impact:

Malaysia: September 14, 2022 - October 26, 2022

September 14, 2022 - October 26, 2022 Singapore: September 14, 2022 - October 26, 2022

September 14, 2022 - October 26, 2022 Thailand: September 21, 2022 - October 26, 2022

One of the offers shown here is hilariously titled "Emergency Food Combo."

The first offer costs RM 29.95, which gives players:

One bag

One button badge

One chibi postcard

The second offer costs RM 59.90, which gives players:

One bag

Two button badges

One chibi postcard

One clear file of the promotion

One Twin Traveler postcard

According to Domino's Pizza Malaysia, their stock has been "selling out fast," with some stores flat-out running out of merchandise.

JTB Publishing

A tour guide related to Genshin Impact was recently released by JTB Publishing on September 16, 2022. This collab is in Japanese and is stated to be available for purchase on Amazon's Japanese bookstore. Its price is 1,375 yen and is 96 pages long.

Lawson

The final Genshin Impact collab to discuss here is the one with Lawson. It's also from Japan, and the important date to remember here is September 27, 2022. The main characters featured here are Yoimiya and Hu Tao, although a few others show up too. Here is the official campaign:

The merchandise associated with this crossover can be seen in the above tweet. These items will be in Lawson, a convenience store franchise located in Japan. The aforementioned website includes all of the prices for the related goods.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you ever consider flying to one of these countries solely to get some Genshin Impact merchandise? Yes No 0 votes so far