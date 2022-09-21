Genshin Impact leaks reveal Nahida and Layla’s splash arts from Wish Menu

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have revealed images pertaining to Nahida and Layla's splash art. Unfortunately, their quality is terrible. However, it's still worth looking at the photos since they come from credible leakers. Here is a brief summary of what is known about these two characters:

Nahida is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst

Layla is a 4-star Cryo Sword

The latter character's full model hasn't been leaked yet, but fans have already seen a ton from the former character due to her importance in the Archon Quest series. Besides that, it's worth mentioning that both of them are slated for a Genshin Impact 3.2 release.

Nahida and Layla leaks: Genshin Impact splash art

The image quality is horrendous, but it's still a decent first look at both characters' official splash art. It's also worth noting that Layla's design hasn't been fully leaked yet, meaning that this image is the closest thing that Travelers have to her complete design at the moment.

Even if the image is blurry and at an awkward angle, some details of these two characters' designs are still visible. Some sketch leaks show a simpler front view for both Layla and Nahida.

Sketch leaks

The first sketch leak to cover is Layla's. This fan-made artwork isn't official, but it's apparently quite accurate to the actual source material. If one compares this image to the leaked splash art, it's easy to see why the leaker rated it so highly.

Not much is known about her character besides the aforementioned details about her being a 4-star Cryo Sword user in Genshin Impact 3.2. Her splash art shows that she has an interesting design, but it's unfortunately too blurry to analyze comprehensively.

This sketch image was posted before the leaked splash arts came out. It resembles the first leak in this article but is otherwise too simplistic to comment on here. This leaker also states that the top part is supposed to resemble the Gilded Dream's flower artifact, which is supported by the blurry splash art leak.

That said, other leaks are still coming in by the minute to share here. New photos are arriving even in the midst of writing this article. Do note that the previously leaked images and the next one came in about an hour's time.

A newly leaked image from NGA (Image via 珊瑚宫频道)

This particular screenshot is rather grainy, but it depicts Nahida with a green orb. Travelers have gotten sketchy leaks about her gameplay as of late, but seeing new models might indicate that will all change soon.

Unfortunately, there is no knowing when more leaks will show up. Until then, it's worth mentioning that Genshin Impact 3.2 has been confirmed to launch on November 2, 2022. There's still quite a bit of time before that date arrives, and the upcoming 3.2 beta leaks are sure to fill up the time.

