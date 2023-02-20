The Genshin Impact version 3.5 update is expected to take place on March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and will bring about many changes in the game. Before the new patch is released, HoYoverse will conduct short maintenance across all servers simultaneously to implement all the new changes and features.

While players await the upcoming banners, they might also wonder about the exact timings of the maintenance period and when it will end. This article will provide the expected schedule and other relevant information for all the regions.

Genshin Impact 3.5 maintenance schedule for different regions

While it is yet to be announced, the Genshin Impact 3.5 update will likely be released on February 28 or March 1, depending on the time zones. Before every new version update, HoYoverse performs a five-hour-long maintenance across all the servers at the same time, but the exact timing will vary for each player based on their region.

While the game servers are down, players will not be able to open Genshin Impact, so it is recommended that they complete all unfinished quests beforehand.

Assuming the maintenance concludes as per schedule, the exact start and end timings for all the time zones are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Once the maintenance ends, all Genshin Impact players will receive 300 Primogems as compensation from the developers along with an additional 300 for in-game bug fixes. Additionally, if the maintenance goes past the scheduled timing, each player will receive 100 Primogems for every extra hour taken.

The rewards can be claimed through the email feature. While it may not be much for most P2W players, this is one of the rare opportunities for F2P players to get a good amount of free Primogems at once.

Some permanent changes in Genshin Impact following the new update

Free Intertwined Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

During the Genshin Impact 3.5 Special Program livestream, HoYoverse announced many things, including some permanent changes to the game. In the upcoming update, players will receive one free Intertwined Fate reward upon completing each Archon Quest.

As of v3.4, there are 22 Archon Quests, which means that any player who has completed all the content will be able to receive 22 Intertwined Fates right away.

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Another huge change in Genshin Impact is that starting from v3.6, Dehya will be a permanent unit and added to the Standard Wish Wanderlust Invocation banner, making her the second 5-star Pyro in the permanent gacha.

