The much-awaited Genshin Impact 3.5 version update is less than 2 weeks away and will bring many new changes to the game. First and foremost, Dehya, the newest member of the Pyro family since Yoimiya, will be added to the Standard Banner from v3.6, making her the second 5-star Pyro in the permanent gacha. Another thing fans are looking forward to is the free Intertwined Fate rewards for completing the Archon Quests.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is expected to take place on March 1 at 11 AM (UTC+8), and before it goes online, there will be a five-hour maintenance period across all servers simultaneously. This article will cover all the relevant details for the same.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.5 patch update and maintenance schedule

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update is expected to go live on February 28 or March 1, depending on the region. Before every new patch update, the developers conduct a five-hour-long maintenance to implement the changes and fix other in-game issues.

The maintenance will co-occur across all Genshin Impact servers, but the exact timing will differ based on the different regions. During this time, players will not be able to play the game.

Assuming the maintenance goes according to plan, the exact start and end timings for all the time zones, along with the countdown to the new update, are as follows:

PST, UTC -7: February 28 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

MST, UTC -6: February 28 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

CST, UTC -5: February 28 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

EST, UTC -4: February 28 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

BST, UTC +1: February 28 from 11:00 PM to 4:00 AM

CEST, UTC +2: March 1 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: March 1 from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM

IST, UTC +5:30: March 1 from 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM

CST, UTC +8: March 1 from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

JST, UTC +9: March 1 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM

AEST, UTC +10: March 1 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

NZST, UTC +12: March 1 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Players can refer to the timings listed above to check their respective servers' maintenance schedules and the new update release timings. During this period, they won't be able to log in to the game and should complete any unfinished quests beforehand.

Once the maintenance has ended, all Genshin Impact players will receive 300 Primogems as compensation, with an additional 300 for other bug fixes. The rewards can be claimed from the in-game email feature, which generally expires after 30 days, so it is advised to claim them as soon as possible.

Shenhe returns after nearly a year in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5

Genshin Impact 3.5 will celebrate one of the biggest regional events of Mondstadt, the Windblume Festival. However, to everyone's surprise, no 5-star character from the Land of Freedom will receive a banner in the next patch.

In the first phase of v3.5, Dehya will be officially released alongside Cyno, who will get his first rerun. This half will also feature the Beacon of the Reed Sea, which is the newest addition to the Deshret Series of weapons and will be the former's signature Claymore as well.

Meanwhile, the second half will belong to the Cyro units, Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe. Mika, who is another new character in the game, will also be featured alongside the characters above

