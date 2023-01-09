Genshin Impact 3.4 has been officially announced. Titled "The Exquisite Night Chimes," it is expected to be one of the biggest updates, bringing a new desert region in Sumeru and a major event such as the Lantern Rite festival.

The v3.4 will also feature banners for some of the strongest units in the game, like Hu Tao and Yelan, and introduce two new entries, Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

Another big news is that the new v3.4 update will offer numerous Primogem rewards that should guarantee at least one five-star pull.

Genshin Impact 3.4 to offer Primogems worth over 90 pulls

Genshin Impact 3.4 events and rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.4 is less than two weeks away, and many fans are curious about how many Primogems they can farm in this update.

Primogem is an in-game currency used for summoning in the gacha, and each pull costs 160 Primogems or 1 Fate (Acquaint or Intertwined). There are several ways to earn it, such as doing daily commissions for 60 Primogems, opening chests, completing achievements, and finishing quests.

Here is a general outline of how many Primogems can be earned by doing regular content in Genshin Impact 3.4, including Blessing of the Welkin Moon:

Daily Commissions: 2520

Spiral Abyss: 1800

HoYoLAB Check-in: 80

V3.4 maintenance compensation: 600

V3.5 livestream codes: 300

Character test runs: 80

Welkin Moon: 3780

This sums up to 9160 Primogems, slightly less than what is needed for 60 pulls.

Lantern Rite - The Exquisite Night Chimes (Image via HoYoverse)

Since a new region is about to get released, it also means more opportunities to obtain Primogems by completing quests, exploring the area, and opening the chests. Fans can also participate in limited-time events such as the Lantern Rite festival to earn more rewards.

Unlocking Waypoints: 70

Chests and exploration: 1500

Worst quest: 600

Statue of the Seven: 65

One-time clear Domains: 90

Lantern Rite festival: 800

Second Blooming:420

Warrior Spirit: 420

Almighty Arataki event: 420

Misc codes and web events: 200

Note that this is a rough estimate and sums up to 4585 Primogems, roughly 28 summons. The rewards earned will also depend on the player's participation in the event and exploration.

Adding a rough estimate from the limited-time events and the regular content, a player can earn around 13745 Primogems, about 85 pulls. This is a few figures away from the amount required for hard pity.

Over 20 Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact 3.4

Log in over seven days to get 10 Intertwined Fates (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Genshin Impact 3.4 update will also offer a lot of Intertwined Fates that can be used to pull on limited character and weapon banners. It will also include free fates from daily logins for the May Fortune Find You event, associated with the new Lantern Rite festival.

Paimon's Bargain: 10

May Fortune Find You: 10

Lantern Rite Mail: 3

Tree of Dreams level-up: 2

This amounts to 25 Intertwined Fates and combined with a total of 13745 Primogems, players are guaranteed to pull at least one five-star character or weapon. The calculations here do not include any rewards from the Battle Pass and remain strictly limited to F2P content and Welkin Moon.

Poll : 0 votes