Upcoming Genshin Impact banners after Dehya: Version 3.5+ characters and weapons

Recently, numerous leaks have been flooding the Genshin Impact community. Most of the information has been about upcoming new characters and regions that may be released soon in the upcoming updates. One such leak also predicted the potential release of Baizhu and Kaveh in Genshin Impact 3.6, which turned out to be true.

Looking at other leaks, several new unnamed and existing characters have been speculated to be released in future updates, including Dottore from the Fatui and a Geo Catgirl from Inazuma.

This article will cover all the confirmed and other new potential characters and weapons that could be added to Genshin Impact after Dehya's release.

List of confirmed characters that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Baizhu

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"

Baizhu is among the two newest characters the developers have announced for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update. He has been a part of the game since the beginning and was introduced during Liyue's Archon Quest, and fans have been waiting to play him ever since.

While his character's rarity and weapon of choice are yet to be announced, based on several leaks, it is believed that he is likely to be a 5-star Catalyst user.

2) Kaveh

Renowned Sumeru Architect



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.



A renowned architect from Sumeru, known as the Light of Kshahrewar. He is one of the most high-profile figures in the industry.

Kaveh is another unit recently confirmed to be a new Dendro character that will be released along with Baizhu. However, unlike the latter, he is a relatively new character who has made only two appearances in the game during the Archon Quest and Alhaitham's Story Quest.

As per some Genshin Impact leaks, it is believed that he might be a 4-star Claymore user.

List of characters and weapon that has been leaked for future Genshin Impact updates

1) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the Dendro Archon and the God of Wisdom in Genshin Impact, who was released in v3.2 and is yet to receive a rerun. While her banner has not been leaked, it is speculated she has a good chance of returning in v3.6.

So far, all Archons have received their first rerun only four updates after their release banners. Assuming the developers do the same for Nahida, she might feature alongside Baizhu.

2) Primordial Jade Regalia

Based on a leak, Primordial Jade Regalia is a new 5-star Catalyst that could potentially be Baizhu's signature. As the name suggests, it may become the third weapon in the Primordial Jade Series.

While this new item's stats and other abilities have not been revealed, many within the community believe it might also have a CRIT Rate secondary stat like the other two weapons from the same series.

Interestingly, the designs of all the weapons in the Primordial Jade Series were leaked nearly two years ago during the v1.3 update. Baizhu's potential weapon also seems to match the image.

3) Unnamed Inazuman Geo catgirl

Over the last few weeks, many Genshin Impact leaks have strongly hinted towards a potential new character from Inazuma that could be released in v3.7. The unit is described as a female nekomata, or a cat youkai, related to the Asase Shrine on Seirai Island, Inazuma.

4) Unnamed Sumeru Bow character

A recent leak by Team China revealed that a new Bow character from Sumeru could be released in one of the future updates. This is mostly based on another leak that disclosed that Genshin Impact might release a new Bow from the Deshret Series. Currently, there is no other relevant information regarding this potential new unit.

5) Dottore

A reliable leaker, Ubatcha1, brought to light that Dottore is a Claymore user, strongly hinting toward his possible release as a playable character. Besides this, there have been no other leaks about his vision or potential release date. However, some speculate that he could be added before 2024.

6) Varka

Another character that many leakers strongly believe will become a playable character is Varka, the Grand Master of Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. It is speculated that he is likely to be released together with the Dandelion Sea.

