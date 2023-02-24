Genshin Impact has announced two brand new characters that will be released in the 3.6 patch update. While many fans were left disappointed with the reruns in v3.5, the latest announcement has made them look forward to the upcoming v3.6 update.

The developers have been releasing Dendro characters quite frequently, with five units from the Element, excluding the Traveler, being released across four patches. With the upcoming release of Baizhu and Kaveh, that number will rise to a total of seven. Based on the game's current patch update schedule, fans can expect v3.6 to be released on April 12.

This article will cover all the confirmed and expected rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.6 based on leaks. Since the reruns haven't been officially confirmed by the developers, players should take them with a grain of salt.

Baizhu and Kaveh will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6

After two years of waiting, Genshin Impact has finally announced Baizhu as a playable unit and he will be released in the v3.6 update. Interestingly, he has been a part of the game since the beginning and has featured in various events in the past. Ever since his introduction in Liyue's Archon Quest, fans have been eagerly waiting for his release.

As previously mentioned, Genshin Impact has already introduced five Dendro units in the last four updates, with Baizhu set to become the sixth Dendro unit soon. Ironically, he was the first and only character confirmed to have a Dendro vision 2 years before the release of Sumeru.

It should be noted that the developers are yet to reveal his kit, weapon type, and character rarity. Based on relevant leaks, it's believed that he'll be a 5-star Catalyst unit. Baizhu is a doctor by profession, which is why many fans are expecting him to have skills related to healing.

The next character that will be released alongside Baizhu is Kaveh. He was initially introduced in the Archon Quest, where he was seen arguing with Alhaitham, and like the latter, is also a Dendro unit.

Similar to Baizhu, the developers are yet to reveal Kaveh's kit, weapon type, and other relevant information. However, as per leaks, many believe that he might be a 4-star Claymore unit and one of the best Dendro support characters for Alhaitham.

Leaks speculate that Nahida may get her first rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6

A Genshin Impact banner roadmap was recently leaked on Reddit, which revealed a number of characters that have a chance of getting a rerun in the upcoming updates. However, during the v3.5 Special Program livestream, the developers announced some unexpected reruns in the next version of the game, debunking the entire roadmap.

Nahida may return in version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the reruns have been ruled out for the most part, many leakers still believe that Nahida, the Dendro Archon, could get her first rerun in Genshin Impact 3.6 alongside Baizhu and Kaveh.

So far, the developers have followed a pattern of rerunning every Archon four patches after their release banner. Based on the assumption that they will do so again, Nahida has a good chance of returning in April with the v3.6 update.

