Genshin Impact 3.6 characters Baizhu and Kaveh officially announced

Genshin Impact likes to tease new characters gradually before their official release, which they call "drip marketing." They have once again revealed two brand-new characters for an upcoming patch. With the v3.5 update only a few days away, HoYoverse has finally announced that they will add Baizhu and Kaveh as their latest playable units for the 3.6 version update.

Both of these characters have already been confirmed to possess Dendro Vision, and with their release, they will officially increase the Dendro family size to seven, excluding Traveler. Based on the current update schedule, the 3.6 version of the game is expected to be released on April 12.

After two years of waiting, Baizhu was officially declared playable in Genshin Impact 3.6

On their official Twitter and Instagram home pages, Genshin Impact has officially revealed that they will add Baizhu and Kaveh as their two latest playable units for the upcoming 3.6 update.

Baizhu will become the sixth official Dendro unit in Genshin Impact in its upcoming update. Ironically, he has been a part of the game since the beginning and is the first and only character confirmed to possess a Dendro vision before the release of Sumeru.

Fans have waited nearly two years for his release, and their wishes have finally been fulfilled. While Genshin Impact is yet to announce his weapon of choice and character rarity, based on certain leaks, it is speculated that he will be a 5-star Catalyst unit.

According to an official post by the developers, the name of Baizhu's constellation is Lagenaria, a scientific name for the genus of the gourd family.

Another popular character from Sumeru is Kaveh, initially introduced as Alhaitham's roommate and was seen arguing with him in an Archon Quest cut-scene over some official matters of Akademiya. He made his second and only other appearance at the end of the latter's Story Quest. Kaveh is also confirmed to be a Dendro user and can be seen wearing his vision around his waist on the left side.

Like Baizhu, his character rarity and weapon of choice are yet to be confirmed. At the same time, many leaks suggest he will be a 4-star unit using Claymore.

Meanwhile, Kaveh's constellation is known as Paradisaea, which interestingly is the name of a genus of the birds of paradise. The color scheme of the feathers of these birds is also similar to Kaveh's cape.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 information based on leaks

While Baizhu and Kaveh have been announced for the Genshin Impact 3.6 banners, it is speculated that Nahida might also get her first rerun in the same update. This is mainly based on the assumption that the developers will follow the previous pattern of rerunning every Archon only four months after their release.

Based on the leaks provided by Genshinmains_, the developers may also release a brand new 5-star Catalyst called the Primordial Jade Regalia. It is speculated that it may be the third weapon in Liyue's Primordial Jade Series and could potentially be Baizhu's signature weapon. However, the stats and passives of the supposed new item have not been revealed yet and are still uncertain.

