Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New Dehya and Childe artifacts, Kaveh and Baizhu details

Several new Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have recently surfaced online, touching on topics like new artifacts for Dehya, Child, Kaveh, and Baizhu. There are no gameplay videos or other concrete evidence to confirm such leaks. The only assurance is that some reliable leakers support these details.

Information about this content includes the following:

What the new artifacts look like

What the new artifacts' effects are

Supposed in-game role for Kaveh

Some details on Baizhu's role

Everything shown below is subject to change, assuming they were accurate in the first place.

New Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Information on Dehya and Childe artifacts, Kaveh, and Baizhu

A translation of the latest leaks (Image via u/vivliz, r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

The original post was from NGA by a person with no track record, and it got deleted. However, some other leakers have supported the information provided with a translation of the relevant information shown above.

Here is the rundown:

Artifact set #1's 2-piece effect: Hydro DMG bonus

Hydro DMG bonus Artifact set #1's 4-piece effect: Supposedly similar to Polar Star, except the leak doesn't specify in which way

Supposedly similar to Polar Star, except the leak doesn't specify in which way Artifact set #2: Apparently provides an HP drain for buffs and is good for Dehya

Apparently provides an HP drain for buffs and is good for Dehya Kaveh: A Dendro DPS unit similar to Razor

A Dendro DPS unit similar to Razor Baizhu: HP-based Dendro support at C0

HP-based Dendro support at C0 Bazhu C1 and C2: Buffs his support capabilities

Buffs his support capabilities Baizhu C6: Is apparently like a Dendro Yelan

No specific numbers for these claims are available.

Update: The OP of the NGA post made a thread on Baidu, claiming that they made the leaks up. However, some people in the leaking community wonder why other leakers have supported the initial leaks. Travelers won't find out until the beta test starts.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks about artifacts

A photo of the two new artifact sets due to debut in Genshin Impact 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

For reference, here is Polar Star's effect at R1:

"Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others."

One of the sets supposedly has a 4-piece effect similar to that. The names of these artifacts are currently unknown.

Baizhu and Kaveh leaks

These two characters have been rumored to be playable in this Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

There are no specific Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks regarding which banner phase will feature Baizhu and Kaveh. All that's known is that they will be playable. No other details about specific reruns or featured 4-star characters are available at present.

Here is what has been leaked about Baizhu thus far:

Supposedly a 5-star

Dendro Catalyst

Will get a censored outfit in China

Has been rumored to be a healer

Not much has been leaked about Kaveh, but here is what is known about him:

Supposedly a 4-star

Dendro Claymore

May play a role for Alhaitham similar to Faruzan in Xiao teams

Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to launch around April 12, 2023. More details about its content will probably be leaked in the upcoming weeks, especially once more players reveal what is shown in the beta for that Version Update.

