Kaveh to be an upcoming Dendro character in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked so far

Kaveh is a highly anticipated character in Genshin Impact that's had a few leaks involving him in the past few weeks. Most notably, his model was recently revealed to much fanfare. It was an exciting time for people who previously only knew of a description related to him, but there are still other leaks to discuss as well.

Most notably, credible leakers have also revealed his element and weapon via text leaks. It is worth mentioning that such information is subject to change, especially since some characters in the past have had their weapons and elements changed.

Note: For clarification purposes, these leaks only go up to what's known about this new character as of October 28, 2022.

Genshin Impact Kaveh leaks: A new male Dendro character

Kaveh's model was leaked on October 26, 2022, with the above image being the first credible proof of this character's appearance in the game. It perfectly matched some of the older text leaks by Spend Your Primos, which also noted that he used the tall male model in Genshin Impact.

The original text leaks also mentioned that he was a Dendro character. Those leaks didn't go deep into whether he was a 4-star or 5-star character. Unrelated rumors point to him being a 4-star character, but there is no hard proof of that at the moment.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Just over 13hrs to go until the livestream where we hopefully see Kaveh for the first time!



Going off of SYPs descriptions, what weapon type did you guys think he was? He gave bow vibes to me originally.





On a related note, Kaveh has been leaked to be a Claymore user. That means he will be a Dendro Claymore user in Genshin Impact, which is an attribute that currently isn't in the game. However, it is vital to mention that this character doesn't have a known release date yet.

Thus, there is always the possibility that he won't be the first Dendro Claymore character to become playable.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

- New Archon Quest featuring Kaveh, Dottore, Scaramouche, Rukkhadevata & Others

- Nahida Story Quest with a Cutscene

- Event Quest featuring Layla, Dori, Yae Miko

- New Sumeru Teapot sets with audio for existing characters

[3.2 BETA] - Voiced Quests:
- New Archon Quest featuring Kaveh, Dottore, Scaramouche, Rukkhadevata & Others
- Nahida Story Quest with a Cutscene
- Event Quest featuring Layla, Dori, Yae Miko
- New Sumeru Teapot sets with audio for existing characters
#ProjectCelestia

Although there is no news on his release date, current leaks point to him having a role in Genshin Impact 3.2's Archon Quest. Several characters make cameos in quests before they become playable, so this piece of news shouldn't be surprising to most Travelers.

It is worth mentioning that some voice lines in Genshin Impact actually reference him, which will be discussed in the following section.

Voice lines referencing this character

This video features four of the five currently playable characters who talk about Kaveh in some capacity. It starts with Collei stating that he ranted through an entire dinner about his roommate - who fans should know is Alhaitham - and that she and General Mahamatra couldn't even say anything during it.

Cyno's voice line follows Collei's, and he essentially talks about people finding Kaveh's personal anecdotes funnier than Cyno's jokes. Nilou's voice line plays after Cyno's in this video, with her stating that Kaveh built the Palace of Alcazarzaray.

Similarly, Tighnari confirms that he built that impressive piece of architecture. The only character not in this video that references this new Dendro character is Dori, who states:

"Ah yeah, he's one of the Kshahrewar people that I work with. Unlike the more closed-minded people at the Akademiya, he actually has his own dreams that he's fighting for. I, for one, really respect that. I secretly lent him some Mora — and I mean a LOT of Mora — to build my Palace of Alcazarzaray. One thing's for sure — without Dori the benevolent benefactor, Kaveh would not be where he is today, hehe."

Travelers have plenty of information on Kaveh right now, but there is still more to come in future Genshin Impact leaks and other official news.

