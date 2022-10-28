Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance starting time and patch release date for all regions

Genshin Impact 3.2 will be released on November 2, 2022. However, some Travelers might wish to know more about the update's maintenance schedule. In that case, this article will provide all the details that new players need to know about when the next Version Update will become playable.

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance will prevent the game from being playable for roughly five hours. Travelers will have to wait for maintenance to end before they can play the game once more.

Note: All times posted below are on the assumption that Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance doesn't take longer than its usual time.

Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance start and end times (All Regions)

The classified project that involves the collective effort of the Akademiya's Six Darshans is approaching its crucial final stage.



Travelers know that Genshin Impact 3.2 maintenance starts at 6 am (UTC+8) and is expected to end at 11 am (UTC+8). The following time zones will be listed for the reader's convenience. Keep in mind that the first time listed is when maintenance starts, and the second one is when it should end.

It is vital to mention that Genshin Impact 3.2 will become playable for Americans on November 1, 2022, in their respective time zones. American times to keep in mind include:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm ~ 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm ~ 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm ~ 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm ~ 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm ~ 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm ~ 11 pm

By comparison, some European countries will have maintenance starting on November 1, 2022. On a related note, all European countries will be able to play the new update on November 2, 2022. Here are the European times to note:

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm ~ 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am ~ 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am ~ 6 am

Similarly, here are the Asian time zones, all of which are for November 2, 2022:

India Standard Time: 3:30 am ~ 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am ~ 12 pm

Finally, here are some Oceanic time zones (also on November 2, 2022):

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 am ~ 11 am

Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 am ~ 11:45 am

Australian Central Time: 8:30 am ~ 1:30 pm

Australian Eastern Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 am ~ 2 pm

New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 am ~ 4 pm

What's new in Genshin Impact 3.2?

Nahida and Yoimiya will become summonable (Image via HoYoverse)

This Version Update will feature several new features for players to enjoy. Most notably, Nahida and Yoimiya's banners will become available once the update goes live. Once their banners end, then Yae Miko and Childe's Event Wishes will begin.

Not only that, but the new Archon Quest will become available for Travelers to complete. Likewise, Nahida's Story Quest should also become available shortly after the update goes live.

New enemies and bosses will also show up, including the long-awaited Scaramouche boss battle.

