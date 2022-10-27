6 most interesting characters to be released after Nahida in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leaks over the past few days have revealed many brand new units that are expected to be released in the next six months post-Nahida's release. Hence, in this article, six of those characters have been listed so that fans are ready to root for their favorite banners post-release.

It is important to remember that these are simply leaks, and the information regarding the characters is not yet complete. Apart from that, the release window of the characters might change depending on what HoYoverse thinks.

Lastly, it is also important to clarify that the skills of the units are not available since the development is not complete.

Scaramouche and five other characters that players will find interesting after Nahida banner in Genshin Impact

1) Scaramouche (Wanderer) - Expected Release update 3.3

Scaramouche (Image via HoYoverse)

Amongst all the units that will be released within Genshin Impact after Nahida, Scaramouche is the one that is bound to garner the most attention. He is the second Fatui Harbinger who is set to become playable after Tartaglia back in 2020.

Apart from that, he has made a few appearances, and most of them show his evil side. Therefore, several people are interested in his story and understand how he will become a reasonable person.

He also links Inazuma (Scaramouche was the prototype puppet for Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon). He is rumored to wield anemo vision (electro is his delusion, similar to Childe).

2) Alhaitham - Expected Release Update 3.4

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham is one of the units that has been in the spotlight ever since his first appearance in the first-ever Sumeru trailer. Alhaitham has garnered many fans' love mainly because of his design.

He has the figure of a tall man with sophisticated features and a heavy voice. In short, he has everything needed to attract the Genshin Impact fanbase. Apart from that, he also has a mysterious story which makes him even more enjoyable.

He also uses the Dendro element and is rumored to be a DPS. Many fans will be interested in him since Alhaitham might become a top-tier damage dealer when Nahida accompanies him.

3) Dehya - Expected Release Update 3.5

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is another Sumeru-based unit that has attracted a significant section of the fanbase. She is a 5-star pyro claymore user with a unique character design.

Her lore is also quite good, making several fans fall in love with Dehya since she made her first appearance alongside update 3.0. So far, Dehya has had quite a lot of screentime, though none of her skills or kit have been showcased yet.

Leaks suggest she might be a sub-DPS unit, though it is tough to confirm. It is important to remember that the other 5-star pyro claymore unit in the game is Diluc, which means Dehya will have a pretty steep competition upon release.

4) Baizhu- Expected Release Update 3.6

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is another unit that the Genshin Impact community has quite highly anticipated. This is mainly because he has been in the game since its release as an NPC.

He was also the first unit to possess dendro vision way before the element became playable. He is a Liyue-based character, but the fact that he has existed for so long and still has not become playable has made a lot of fans impatient.

He is also rumored to be a support unit in Genshin Impact, probably a healer, though it is tough to say anything.

5) Kaveh- Expected Release Unknown

Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a unit that was recently leaked by the Genshin Impact community. He also has a similar body structure to Alhaitham, though Kaveh has red eyes and blonde hair.

In any case, this unit looks very mysterious, and fans got hyped when leakers posted his first-ever picture. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no proper information regarding his release from Kaveh.

He is expected to be a dendro claymore user in Genshin Impact, which fans will find interesting. Being dendro means he will also benefit from Nahida, which is always an added advantage.

6) Yaoyao- Expected Release update 3.4

Yaoyao (left) (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Genshin Impact character that needs to be mentioned on this list is Yaoyao. She is a 4 star dendro polearm user and will be released alongside the 2023 Lantern Rite festival.

She was first showcased in an official artwork in 2020 and has been absent from the game ever since. It seems like Yaoyao's release is finally drawing to a close, and fans have become quite hyped about the same.

The only information known so far is that Yaoyao has a skill very similar to Itto, where she throws out a battle bunny. Unfortunately, nothing else is known about her as of yet.

