Genshin Impact reveals Nahida: Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities

Nahida is the newest 5-star Dendro character coming to Genshin Impact, also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, who is the current Dendro Archon. With such a title, the community expects her to possess skills that match the other powerful Archons in the game.

Before Nahida's official release on November 2, the developers released more details about her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. With this information, Travelers can consider her utility and decide if she is worth their Primogems or not. This article will include all the official information that was disclosed from Genshin Impact about Nahida.

Nahida's Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a Dendro unit in Genshin Impact that can create conditions for Dendro Elemental Reactions and deal damage even when she is off-field.

Normal Attack - Akara

Nahida's Normal Attack range (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon is a Catalyst user and her Normal Attack can perform up to four attacks that deal Dendro damage to opponents in front of her. Her Charged Attack is similar to other characters' where it will consume a small amount of stamina to deal AoE Dendro damage near her position.

Elemental Skill - All Schemes to Know

Aiming Mode for Nahida's Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida has two versions of using her Elemental Skill: Tap and Hold. When tapping on her Skill, she will send forth a karmic bond of wood and tree from her side, dealing AoE Dendro damage and marking up to 8 opponents that will be hit with the Seed of Skandha.

Meanwhile, if players hold her Elemental Skill, they will enter Aiming Mode, which will allow Nahida to select a maximum of 8 enemies within a limited area. Once the Skill button is released, it will deal Dendro damage to each of the selected opponents and mark them with the Seed of Skandha. During this Aiming Mode, Nahida will have increased resistance to interruption.

Enemies marked with the Seed of Skandha are linked together (Image via HoYoverse)

Enemies who are marked with the Seed of Skandha will be linked to one another within a certain set distance. If Genshin Impact players trigger Elemental Reactions on opponents affected by the Seeds or if they take damage from Dendro Cores, Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification. This skill will deal Dendro damage on all the connected opponents based on her Attack and Elemental Mastery.

Elemental Burst - Illusory Heart

Nahida's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's Elemental Burst will manifest the Court of Dreams and expand the Shrine of Maya. Once the Shrine of Maya is unleashed, the following effects will be applied, based on the Elemental Types within the party:

Pyro: The damage dealt by Tri-Karma Purification from Nahida's Elemental Skill is increased Electro: The interval between each Tri-Karma Purification is decreased Hydro: The Shrine of Maya's duration is increased

If there are at least two Genshin Impact characters with the aforementioned elements in the party, these effects will be further boosted. Keep in mind that these bonuses will take effect even if Nahida is not on the field and the active character is within the Shrine of Maya.

Based on the information above, it is clear that Nahida holds a major supporting role within Genshin Impact Dendro teams. While her damage multiplier has not been revealed, players can expect her to deal decent damage, especially since her Elemental Skill can still deal damage to opponents when she's off-field.

